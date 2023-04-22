 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsCricket

You'll only realise how much Dhoni is missed when he goes, says former England captain Eoin Morgan

PTI
Apr 22, 2023 / 02:39 PM IST

Morgan, who led England to the ODI World Cup title in 2019, is in awe of Dhoni's leadership qualities and his calmness on the ground.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has played a huge role in getting key performance from his players in the Chennai Super King camp and they will miss the talismanic skipper once he hangs up his boots, said former England captain Eoin Morgan.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has played a huge role in getting key performance from his players in the Chennai Super King camp and they will miss the talismanic skipper once he hangs up his boots, said former England captain Eoin Morgan.

After the seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai, Dhoni said on Friday night that he is in the "last phase of his career", reinforcing the widespread belief that he would quit the game after the ongoing IPL.

Morgan, who led England to the ODI World Cup title in 2019, is in awe of Dhoni's leadership qualities and his calmness on the ground.

"You can see how animated he is during the game, just after the game, he's propelling all the information that he's taken over the years. It's great to see," Morgan was quoted as saying by JioCinema.