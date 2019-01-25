App
Last Updated : Jan 25, 2019 04:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

WWE superstar Brock Lesnar's agent gets into Twitter exchange with ICC on MS Dhoni tweet

Paul Heyman seeks royalty from Cricket World Cup for using Brock Lesnar's mantra in tweet praising MS Dhoni.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Following MS Dhoni’s heroics Down Under where he guided India to their maiden bilateral ODI series win, ICC paid tribute to the veteran through its Cricket World Cup (CWC) Twitter handle saying, “Eat. Sleep. Finish games. Repeat. Live as @msdhoni”.

Perhaps miffed by the words in the tribute, WWE superstar Brock Lesnar’s advocate Paul Heyman cheekily sought royalty from the CWC for paraphrasing Lesnar’s mantra, “Eat, Sleep, Conquer, Repeat.”

 

The hilarious Twitter exchange didn’t stop there as CWC replied by offering tickets to both Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman for cricket’s showpiece event, ICC World Cup, that begins in England from May 30.

Heyman wasn’t satisfied by the offer of just tickets as he replied to the tweet saying he would be looking forward to an 8 figure appearance fee.

Whether or not the ‘reigning, defending, undisputed Universal Champion’ and his advocate will attend the Cricket World Cup remains to be seen. But WWEIndia jumped into the conversation by starting a Twitter poll asking their followers in India if they would like to see MS Dhoni enter the Royal Rumble match on January 28. The tweet has since garnered over 2,600 replies from followers on Twitter. 

Meanwhile MS Dhoni remains focused on helping his team build on their 1-0 series lead in their ongoing tour of New Zealand. India won the first ODI at McLean Park by eight-wickets and will take on the Black Caps in the second ODI at the Bay Oval Stadium, Mount Maunganui on January 26.

First Published on Jan 25, 2019 04:01 pm

tags #cricket #Sports

