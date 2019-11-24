WTC Points Table: India top the ICC World Test Championship standings 2019-21

Pos. Team Played Won Draw Lost Tied Points Contested Series Won Points 1 India 7 7 0 0 0 360 3 360 2 Australia 6 3 1 2 0 180 0 116 3 New Zealand 2 1 0 1 0 120 0 60 4 Sri Lanka 2 1 0 1 0 120 0 60 5 England 5 2 1 2 0 120 0 56 6 Pakistan 1 0 0 1 0 60 0 0 7 West Indies 2 0 0 2 0 120 0 0 8 Bangladesh 2 0 0 2 0 120 0 0 9 South Africa 3 0 0 3 0 120 0 0

WTC Points Distribution Explained

India top the rankings in the World Test Championship (WTC) points table after making a perfect start to the campaign with dominant series wins against West Indies, South Africa and Bangladesh. They have a total of 360 points followed by Australia with 180. Here's a look at how the teams stand on the ICC WTC points table.

In the WTC format, each team will participate in six series where, with 120 points on offer in each series which will be distributed evenly depending on the number of matches. Hence, in a two-match series, each match will carry a total of 60 points on offer, whereas a three-match series each match will have 40 points on offer.

A tie results in an even distribution of points on offer whereas a draw if its a draw then each team will receive points according to a 3:1 ratio.

2-match series - Win/Tie/Draw - 60/30/20

3-match series - Win/Tie/Draw - 40/20/13

4-match series - Win/Tie/Draw - 30/15/10