you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Nov 24, 2019 05:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

WTC Points Table: India top the ICC World Test Championship standings 2019-21

Here are the rankings in the inaugural ICC World Test Championship table, last updated after India vs Bangldesh, 2nd Test on November 24.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
India top the rankings in the World Test Championship (WTC) points table after making a perfect start to the campaign with dominant series wins against West Indies, South Africa and Bangladesh. They have a total of 360 points followed by Australia with 180. Here's a look at how the teams stand on the ICC WTC points table.
Pos.TeamPlayedWonDrawLostTiedPoints ContestedSeries WonPoints
1India770003603360
2Australia631201800116
3New Zealand21010120060
4Sri Lanka21010120060
5England52120120056
6Pakistan100106000
7West Indies2002012000
8Bangladesh2002012000
9South Africa3003012000

WTC Points Distribution Explained

In the WTC format, each team will participate in six series where, with 120 points on offer in each series which will be distributed evenly depending on the number of matches. Hence, in a two-match series, each match will carry a total of 60 points on offer, whereas a three-match series each match will have 40 points on offer.

A tie results in an even distribution of points on offer whereas a draw if its a draw then each team will receive points according to a 3:1 ratio.

2-match series - Win/Tie/Draw - 60/30/20

3-match series  - Win/Tie/Draw - 40/20/13

related news

4-match series  - Win/Tie/Draw - 30/15/10

5-match series  - Win/Tie/Draw - 24/12/8

First Published on Nov 24, 2019 05:26 pm

