WTC Points Table: India top the ICC World Test Championship standings 2019-21

Here are the rankings in the inaugural ICC World Test Championship table, last updated after India vs Bangldesh, 2nd Test on November 24.
|Pos.
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Draw
|Lost
|Tied
|Points Contested
|Series Won
|Points
|1
|India
|7
|7
|0
|0
|0
|360
|3
|360
|2
|Australia
|6
|3
|1
|2
|0
|180
|0
|116
|3
|New Zealand
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|120
|0
|60
|4
|Sri Lanka
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|120
|0
|60
|5
|England
|5
|2
|1
|2
|0
|120
|0
|56
|6
|Pakistan
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|60
|0
|0
|7
|West Indies
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|120
|0
|0
|8
|Bangladesh
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|120
|0
|0
|9
|South Africa
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|120
|0
|0
WTC Points Distribution Explained
In the WTC format, each team will participate in six series where, with 120 points on offer in each series which will be distributed evenly depending on the number of matches. Hence, in a two-match series, each match will carry a total of 60 points on offer, whereas a three-match series each match will have 40 points on offer.
A tie results in an even distribution of points on offer whereas a draw if its a draw then each team will receive points according to a 3:1 ratio.
2-match series - Win/Tie/Draw - 60/30/20
3-match series - Win/Tie/Draw - 40/20/13
