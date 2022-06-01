'Worldwide educational app': Saurav Ganguly reveals what's behind his 'new chapter of life' tweet

File image of BCCI President Sourav Ganguly

Former cricketer Saurav Ganguly, who sparked a wave of speculations on June 1 with his tweet related to a "new chapter of life", said he was referring to the launch of his worldwide educational application.

"I have launched a worldwide educational app," news agency ANI quoted Ganguly as saying, hours after his cryptic tweet had led to the speculations of his resignation as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Earlier in the day, Ganguly took to social media to announce that he was planning to start something that will "probably help a lot of people".

"2022 marks the 30th year since the start of my journey with cricket in 1992. Since then, cricket has given me a lot. Most importantly, it has given me the support of all of you. I want to thank every single person who has been a part of the journey, supported me, and helped me reach where I am today," he said.

"Today, I am planning to start something that I feel will probably help a lot of people. I hope you continue your support as I enter this chapter of my life," the former Indian skipper added.

Subsequently, reports had claimed that Ganguly has stepped down as the BCCI chief. This had compelled BCCI secretary Jay Shah to issue a clarification.

"The rumours doing rounds about Mr Sourav Ganguly stepping down from the post of BCCI president are factually incorrect," Shah said in a statement issued to news agency PTI.

Ganguly, 49, was appointed as the BCCI chief in October 2019. His three-year tenure is scheduled to end in September this year.

Under Ganguly's stint as the BCCI president, the Indian national team witnessed a change in leadership across all three formats of the game. Star Indian batter Virat Kohli, who was leading the side since 2017, stepped down as the T20 skipper in November 2021, was replaced as the ODI captain the next month, and relinquished the Test captaincy in January this year.

In the past month, speculations related to Ganguly's likely political plunge gained momentum after he had hosted Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) veteran Amit Shah for a dinner at his residence in Kolkata.

Shah was accompanied for the dinner by BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta, party's Bengal unit president Sukanta Majumdar and the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, Suvendu Adhikari.

Ganguly, however, spoke about his close ties with West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee on May 8, a day after hosting Shah for dinner.

"Our honourable Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is a person very close to me. I had approached her to help up this institute," the former Southpaw said, while speaking at the inauguration programme of a private hospital in Kolkata.