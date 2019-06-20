World Cup facts: Do you know who was the first to get out hit wicket? Check lesser-known records here

The World Cup has seen many records being made and broken in its previous eleven editions.
The World Cup has seen many records being made and broken in its previous 11 editions.
Did you know that the first hit wicket in the World Cup happened in 1975 when West Indies opener Roy Fredericks hooked Dennis Lillee for a six but couldn't maintain his balance and slipped onto the stumps.For more such facts and records from the Cricket World Cup watch this video.Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 20, 2019 06:46 pm