World Cup 2019 | WI vs PAK preview: Team news, possible XI, where to watch, betting odds

Pakistan will seek inspiration from their dramatic Champions Trophy win when they take the field in their opening World Cup match against a resurgent West Indies on May 31. Pakistan have lost their past ten one-day internationals including a 5-0 whitewash by Australia and 4-0 thumping by England, and their problems were further compounded when they went down to outsiders Afghanistan by three wickets in a warm-up match.

But skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed hopes his side will draw inspiration from when they were in a similar position in 2017.

"We will seek inspiration from our Champions Trophy win because then also we were losing and then lifted ourselves at the right time to win the trophy," Sarfaraz told AFP ahead of the game in Nottingham.

Sarfaraz will also hope his spearhead Mohammad Amir -- playing his first World Cup after missing the 2011 and 2015 editions due to a spot-fixing ban -- will dismantle the West Indies top order boasting hard-hitting opener Chris Gayle and the impressive Shai Hope.

"We know Amir is an impact bowler and he knows his responsibilities and I am sure he will lift his bowling and get us early wickets," said Sarfaraz of Amir, who recovered from chickenpox in time to get a World Cup call after being left out of the preliminary squad.

His form will be crucial for Pakistan -- he has taken just five wickets in 15 matches since his match-winning three wickets against India in the Champions Trophy final.

Pakistan have only won three times in 10 World Cup matches against the two-time world champions, including a thumping 150-run loss at Christchurch in 2015.

Andre Russell smashed a 13-ball 42 with four sixes and then took three wickets as Pakistan were blown away.

Russell smashed 54 off 25 balls and Hope hit a century to propel the West Indies to 421 in their warm-up win against New Zealand on Tuesday.

That prompted all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite to say his team can break the 500-barrier.

"If you are asking me if we are capable of it, definitely we are," Brathwaite said. "However, in a real game you probably won't have the depth in batting at 10 and 11 that we had today. So you need to be a little real about the target."

West Indies are also returning to form after sneaking their way into the World Cup through a qualifying round in Zimbabwe last year.

They squared a one-day series against top-ranked side and pre-tournament favourites England 2-2 at home earlier this year before losing the final of a tri-series to Bangladesh in Ireland.

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Pitch report and conditions: Another flat deck on offer. The pitch offers less swing with the white ball than the red, it has become an absolute batting paradise in recent years. Expect scores of over 350+ in this match.

Team News: Neither team is suffering from any major injury concern. We can have full strength playing xi unless there is a last minute injury.

Possible XI (West Indies): Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Jason Holder (C), Ashley Nurse, Oshane Thomas, Sheldon Cottrell, Kemar Roach

Possible XI (Pakistan): Imam-ul-Haq , Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (C & W), Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir

Players to watch out for:

Chris Gayle (WI)

With a flat deck on offer, the Universe Boss-Chris Gayle becomes a very dangerous batsman to bowl to. Gayle enjoyed a great run of form against England in the ODI series played in the Caribbean earlier this year. The Jamaican has mountain of experience behind him. With 25 hundreds and 51 fifties against his name, Gayle is a player that Pakistan team should be vary of.

Mohammad Amir (PAK)

The Pakistani speedster has 60 wickets from 50 ODIs. Mohammad Amir was a late inclusion in Pakistan's squad for the World Cup. If the conditions are overcast, then Amir can cause lot of problems to the Windies batsmen who love to play their shots.

Head to Head (last five matches)

Pakistan: 5

West Indies: 0

Prediction:

West Indies start as favourites but Pakistan will be no pushovers.