you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2019 07:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

World Cup 2019: Vijay Shankar suffers injury scare, skips training

With Shikhar Dhawan already ruled out of the tournament due to thumb fracture and Bhuvneshwar Kumar out for two games due to hamstring strain, Shankar's injury will only increase tension for the team management.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

All-rounder Vijay Shankar is the latest to suffer an injury scare in the Indian camp after being hit on toe on June 19 during a rain hit training session and was forced to skip the June 20 session.

During training, a Jasprit Bumrah yorker hit Shankar flush on his toes and he was apparently in pain.

However, a team source informed PTI that there's nothing to worry as of now.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

"Yes, Vijay was in pain but it has subsided by the evening. Hopefully, there's nothing scary," the source said.

On June 20, Shankar was seen walking around in slippers with a slight limp. Later he tried jogging wearing gym trainers but gave up after half a lap. He then did some basic exercises as others took part in usual fielding drills as well as net sessions.

Shankar is one of the designated No 4 batsmen in the Indian line-up although he is being used as a floater.

Shankar is also a handy medium pacer who got a couple of important wickets against Pakistan including skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed.

As of now Bhuvneshwar will not be bowling for eight days and will only be in contention for the England game (June 30) in Birmingham.

The team management, just like in Dhawan's case, is confident that Bhuvneshwar will be available during the business end of the tournament.

While the team management and the BCCI dilli dallied in giving a proper picture with regards to Dhawan's injury, they are still maintaining that it is a left hamstring stiffness and not a tear for Bhuvneshwar.

In case of hamstring tear, there will be very little chance of comeback for Bhuvneshwar in the World Cup.

Bhuvneshwar was also seen doing a bit of short strides and jogging but didn't take part in the nets.

While Khaleel Ahmed, the stand-by pacer is with the team, in worst case scenario if Bhuvneshwar has to be replaced, the team management can fall back on veteran Ishant Sharma as he is also on the list.

First Published on Jun 20, 2019 06:52 pm

tags #cricket #Cricket World Cup 2019 #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

