you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2019 07:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

World Cup 2019: Tendulkar backs Pant to shine in Dhawan's absence

"Rishabh you've been playing well & there can't be a bigger platform to express yourself. Good luck!" Tendulkar tweeted.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Sachin Tendulkar said he expects Shikhar Dhawan to bounce back strongly from the injury setback that has forced him out of the World Cup and backed the opener's replacement Rishabh Pant to do well.

Dhawan was forced out of the mega-event owing to a fractured left thumb, an injury that he picked up during the June 9 clash against Australia. The southpaw scored a match-winning hundred while playing through pain in that game.

"Feel for you Shikhar. You were playing well & to be injured in the middle of such an important tournament is heartbreaking. I'm sure you'll come back stronger than ever," Tendulkar tweeted.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

related news

Replacing Dhawan in the team is the 21-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman Pant, who has impressed one and all with aggressive hundreds during maiden Test tours of England and Australia.

"Rishabh you've been playing well & there can't be a bigger platform to express yourself. Good luck!" Tendulkar tweeted.

India will play their next match on June 22 against Afghanistan. The two-time champions are undefeated in the ongoing edition.

First Published on Jun 20, 2019 07:36 pm

tags #cricket #Cricket World Cup 2019 #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

