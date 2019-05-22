App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : May 22, 2019 05:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

World Cup 2019: Seeking revival, West Indies ready to unleash power game at WC

The small grounds in England coupled with flat pitches during the English summer could serve as the ideal platform for the West Indies batsmen to unleash their power game.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The advent of some fearsome power-hitters, led by a burly Andre Russell, has suddenly made the once intimidating but now struggling West Indies emerge as a serious threat to the World Cup's top contenders.

'Universe boss' Chris Gayle was not at his brutal best at the recent IPL but Russell's butchering of the bowlers has forced the teams to take note of what could await them at the biggest ICC tournament.

Proven performers such as Carlos Brathwaite and Darren Bravo are already there and add to that the rise of young Shimron Hetmeyer, who boasts 100-plus strike-rate in both ODIs and T20s, and opener Shai Hope, the Caribbean side definitely looks potent enough to spring a surprise.

Since every team has to play all competitors, there is no escape.

related news

The bickering between the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) and the players has had a devastating impact on West Indies' progress as an international team in both Tests and ODIs in the last few years.

The result was that players such as Gayle, Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo were not in thick of action when the side was locked in battles across the globe.

The side lost confidence, and most importantly, its identity as a force to reckon with.

But now that Gayle and Co. are there in their line-up, and Bravo and Pollard too named as reserves, this World Cup could revive West Indies' fortunes.

The small grounds in England coupled with flat pitches during the English summer could serve as the ideal platform for the West Indies batsmen to unleash their power game.

It's time that the tall and strong West Indies batsmen, possessing enviable power, cash in on the opportunity and pull the trigger for their resurrection. The kind of talent they have does not justify their low eighth rank in the ICC table.

Bangladesh are placed above them and only Sri Lanka and new-entrants Afghanistan are behind the superpower of the 1970s and 80s.

And it had all started here in England. The first three World Cups, starting 1975, were held here and the West Indies made all three finals, establishing themselves as undisputed kings of cricket.

But for that to happen, the challenge for the Caribbean batsmen is to ensure that they fire in unison and pull off those performances on consistent basis. One or two innings won't do.

Much would depend on the kind of start they get from Gayle. The Jamaican has been smart of late, putting a price on his wicket. He will be crucial to the West Indies' plans. If he fails, Russell, Darren Bravo and Hetmyer have to ensure that the middle-order makes up for it.

Nothing could be better if he clicks. The longer he stays at the crease, the better it is for them.

Jason Holder and Kemar Roach hold the key while challenging the best batsmen. Russell's medium pace will also be handy if there are overcast conditions. Left-arm pacer Sheldon Cottrell is yet to leave an impressionable mark in international cricket.

Yet, they would largely bank on their pacers since Ashley Nurse is the only experienced spinner in their ranks. Left-arm spinner Fabian Allen has played only seven matches, taking just one wicket so far.

While the lack of quality spinners is a handicap, in batting, they definitely have the arsenal, but will they fire in unison?

Well, only time will tell.

West Indies World Cup Squad: Jason Holder (C), Chris Gayle, Kemar Roach, Darren Bravo, Andre Russell, Shai Hope (WK), Sheldon Cottrell, Evin Lewis, Shannon Gabriel, Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Shimron Hetmyer, Fabian Allen, Oshane Thomas, Nicholas Pooran (WK).

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
First Published on May 22, 2019 05:40 pm

tags #cricket #Cricket World Cup 2019 #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Exclusive! Aamir Khan cut his China trip short for Kiran Rao's mom's 7 ...

Bharat Turpeya song review: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Catholic we ...

Are Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath gearing up to welcome their first ...

Aladdin film review: Will Smith's film is full of fun, excitement and ...

Taimur Ali Khan banned from eating at birthday parties, reveals mommy ...

Leonardo DiCaprio at Cannes 2019 is the boyfriend we deserve but can n ...

Arjun Rampal planning to host a baby shower for girlfriend Gabriella D ...

Why Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's prenup agreement now looks worthle ...

Mardaani 2: Amidst shooting, Rani Mukerji interacts with the Kota cops ...

In Bharat Song Turpeya Salman Khan Puts Forth His Best Dancing Skills, ...

Break-in at IAF's Paris Office Overseeing the Manufacture of Rafale Je ...

Maharashtra: Ex-NCP Minister Jaidutta Kshirsagar Quits Party, Set to J ...

Injured Toni Kroos to Miss Germany's Next Two Euro 2020 Qualifiers

Sushma Swaraj, Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sit Next to Each Other at SCO Meet ...

Elon Musk has Hired a Meme-Maker to Handle Tesla's Social Media Accoun ...

Watch: These Videshi Vloggers 'Crashed' a Mumbai Wedding but Ended up ...

Gujarat Woman Wakes Up to Find 'Thirsty' Crocodile In Her Kitchen

Chopper Scam: ED Files Supplementary Charge Sheet Against Alleged Midd ...

News18-Ipsos exit poll tips second term for Narendra Modi, 336 seats f ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: ECI says EVMs safe and sealed, tampering all ...

Exit polls predict comfortable NDA win in 2019 Lok Sabha elections; Ne ...

Uttar Pradesh exit poll results 2019: BJP maintains edge in Uttar Prad ...

Exit polls indicate trend, not actual results, say experts

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 140 points higher, Nifty below 11,750 ahead ...

Risk reward unfavourable for next 3-6 months; upbeat on cement space, ...

Exit poll results show second term for Modi: Top stock picks by Jeffer ...

Gold hovers near two-week low on strong dollar ahead of Federal Reserv ...

'Priyanka has a nose for detail, and Rahul is great with strategy': A ...

Kashmir clerics, taken briefly into custody by cops over 'anti-India' ...

Amid US-China trade war, three major Chinese airlines seek 737 MAX pay ...

Arjun Kapoor on India's Most Wanted, shooting for Panipat, and why que ...

French Open 2019: Arguments against using Hawkeye on clay are losing g ...

Amid liquidity woes, DHFL curbs premature withdrawals, stops accepting ...

Brahmaputra dredging: Mega project is superficial answer to drainage c ...

What is fashion doing in a museum? Notes on the spectacle that is the ...

Honor 20 Pro First Impressions: A camera-focussed all-rounder that cou ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.