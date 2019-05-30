World Cup 2019 Points Table: Updated after each match

The twelfth edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup is underway and a total of 47 matches will be played before the tournament culminates in the final which will be played on July 14 at the iconic Lord's Stadium, London.

This time around, the ICC has reduced the number of participating teams to 10. Each team will play the remaining nine teams in the league stage of the tournament and the top four teams on the table will progress to the semi-final.

The World Cup is being jointly hosted by England and Wales. The marquee event of the cricketing world returns to England after 20 years. The last World Cup in the country was won by Australia who are also defending champions in this edition having won the trophy in 2015.