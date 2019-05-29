App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : May 29, 2019 09:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

World Cup 2019: Kohli's wax statue unveiled at Lord's to mark the launch of the mega event

Kohli joins the likes of Tendulkar, Bolt and Farah to have his wax statue at the famous museum Madame Tussauds

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Renowned wax museum Madame Tussauds on May 29 unveiled India captain Virat Kohli's statue at Lord's Cricket Ground in London to mark the launch of the ICC World Cup. The wax statue of one of the world's leading batsmen will be on display at Madame Tussauds from Thursday until July 15 – remaining at the museum for the duration of the tournament.

Steve Davies, General Manager at Madame Tussauds London, said: "Cricket fever is set to sweep the nation in the coming weeks so what better way to unveil our new figure of Virat Kohli than with the help of our neighbours at Lord's.

"We hope that cricket fans will enjoy not only watching their hero on the pitch but taking to the crease with him here at Madame Tussauds London."

Pictured for the first time at the iconic Lord's, the statue is dressed in the official Indian kit as well as shoes and gloves donated by the sportsman himself. From May 30 on wards, Kohli will sit alongside legends such as Usain Bolt, Sir Mo Farah and fellow Indian cricket star Sachin Tendulkar.

related news

Tarah Cunynghame, Head of Retail & Tours at Lord's Cricket Ground, said: "Lord's is the perfect backdrop to reveal this fantastic figure of Virat Kohli on the eve of the Cricket World Cup. The anticipation of the exciting summer of cricket has already started, with thousands of visitors coming to the Ground and enjoying a tour of Lord's and around the MCC Museum.

"The figure of the famous batsman will delight any cricket fans visiting Madame Tussauds London.
First Published on May 29, 2019 08:12 pm

tags #cricket #Cricket World Cup 2019 #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.