App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Jul 15, 2019 02:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

World Cup 2019: Kids, don't take up sport, says Jimmy Neesham

"Kids, don't take up sport. Take up baking or something. Die at 60 really fat and happy," Neesham tweeted.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
James Neesham
James Neesham

"Don't take up sport," New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham advised kids as he hoped to find at least a day or two in the next decade when the nerve-wracking World Cup final loss to England won't rankle him.

It was the first ever World Cup final that went till the Super Over after the two teams finished tied in regulation 50 overs on July 14.

However, the trophy was decided by the number of boundaries scored as both England and New Zealand ended tied in the Super Over as well. England were chasing 242 in the epic clash and had more boundaries than New Zealand in the final count.

Close

"Kids, don't take up sport. Take up baking or something. Die at 60 really fat and happy," a disappointed Neesham, known for his witty remarks on cricket and life, tweeted.

"That hurts. Hopefully, there's a day or two over the next decade where I don't think about that last half hour. Congratulations @ECB_cricket, well deserved," he added.

Neesham picked up three wickets in the final. The 28-year-old apologised to the fans for not delivering what would have been New Zealand's maiden World Cup triumph.

"Thank you to all the supporters that came out today. We could hear you the whole way. Sorry we couldn't deliver what you so badly wanted," he said.
First Published on Jul 15, 2019 02:00 pm

tags #cricket #Cricket World Cup 2019 #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.