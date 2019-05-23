App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

  • NDA: 353

  • UPA: 92

    (180 seats to win)

  • OTH: 97

    (175 seats to win)

Lok Sabha 2019 Election Results LiveClick Here »

you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : May 23, 2019 09:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

World Cup 2019: Kedar will play a crucial role for India in World Cup, Pandit

"In the middle-order he has the ability to win the game. A player like him would be ideal for 5/6 position."

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Former India stumper Chandrakant Pandit has backed Kedar Jadhav to play a crucial role in the national team's campaign in the World Cup beginning in the UK on May 30. Pandit has tracked Jadhav's progress since his younger days, having coached the Maharashtra U-23 side.

"He (Kedar) has definitely has a lot of talent and what he has proved in the last couple of seasons that he is a utility player and the best part is that Virat Kohli has used him for his all-round ability and not only for batting. You think he is a part-time bowler, but he has been successful," Pandit, who now coaches Vidarbha, told PTI.

Pandit said he always knew that Kedar had it in him to play at the highest level.

"The good thing is that he has shown a cool temperament. In the middle-order he has the ability to win the game. A player like him would be ideal for 5/6 position.

related news

"I am sure that they have a good option if they think about Kedar. I have seen him from beginning and I always found that he was talented. I am happy to see that he has shown tremendous progress, coming at this level and proving himself, he has done justice to his talent."

Pandit said India are one of the favourites to win the World Cup.

"After playing the IPL and other series, it's a different ball game considering the pressure of the World Cup. I think, considering the team combination and selection, that is one of the best team which I could see going on this tour," said Pandit.

India, who had their first training session at the Oval on Thursday, begin their World Cup campaign against South Africa on June 5 at Southampton.

Pandit, a wicket-keeper himself, also said that Dhoni's presence behind the stumps will be of big help to the bowlers.

"I'm sure that the confidence level which he (Dhoni) is going to provide young players who are going to bowl in this World Cup under pressure.

"He is also going to be dangerous player in the slog overs," Pandit added.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 23, 2019 09:05 pm

tags #cricket #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 #world cup 2019

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.