App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2019 08:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

World Cup 2019: Kane Williamson has proved that he is New Zealand's greatest ever ODI player, says Daniel Vettori

Williamson's unbeaten 106 off 138 balls led New Zealand to another memorable win over South Africa in World Cup history.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Former spinner Daniel Vettori says Kane Williamson has proved that he is the greatest ODI player to have come out of New Zealand by scoring a match-winning hundred against South Africa in a tense World Cup game.

Vettori is himself a New Zealand great who took 705 international wickets in his illustrious career besides scoring close to 7000 runs across formats.

"Kane Williamson has to be New Zealand's greatest ODI player of all time – and innings like that against South Africa tells you exactly why he's already there now and by the end of his career his record will far exceed anything we've had in the past or present, he really is that good," Vettori wrote in his column for the ICC.

Close

Williamson's unbeaten 106 off 138 balls led New Zealand to another memorable win over South Africa in World Cup history.

related news

"Kane has done so much in such a short period, whether a captain or not, he's been exceptional and he's an absolute joy to watch. He plays all the shots, he knows how to manipulate the strike and he's always going to run hard.

"What differentiates him from a lot of batsmen in this day and age is his sole focus is winning the game and he tailors his batting towards that," said.

Williamson, 28, is among the world's leading batsmen with more than 13,000 runs. New Zealand were in a precarious position at 80 for four on Wednesday but Williamson stood like a rock on a tricky surface to chase down the 242-run target.

"The wicket was tricky, the South African bowling was very good and they took the pace off the ball well, it was a tough time to bat.

"But the way he understood that situation and got his team across the line was exceptional, it's what makes him one of the greatest in the world now and by the end of his career he'll be up there with some of the greats of all time," added Vettori.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 20, 2019 07:57 pm

tags #cricket #Cricket World Cup 2019 #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.