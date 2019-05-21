App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : May 21, 2019 04:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

World Cup 2019: ICC offers wide range of platforms to tune into for its mega event

ICC will offer numerous platforms to the fans to access the tournament across television, radio and digital

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

To provide cricket fans across the globe with the widest range of platforms to tune into the upcoming World Cup, the ICC on May 21 announced the broadcast and digital distribution plans. ICC will offer numerous platforms to the fans to access the tournament across television, radio and digital platforms, as well as in news, in cinemas, at Fan Parks and via other media rights partners.

With support from ICC Global Broadcast partner -- Star Sports -- the Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 will be broadcast live to more than 200 territories via 25 broadcast partners.

ALSO CHECK: ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Schedule, match timings and venues


The tournament will also be broadcast across seven regional language feeds in India, with Star Sports assembling a team of 50 of the world's best commentators and producing feeds in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bangla and Marathi.

related news

A select 12 matches will also be broadcast in Malayalam via Asianet Plus.

Star Sports will also carry all ICC TV produced matches in English.

Around the world, the World Cup will be broadcast on Star Sports (India and the rest of the Indian Sub-continent), Sky Sports (United Kingdom & Republic of Ireland), SuperSport (South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa), OSN (Middle East & North Africa), Fox Sports Australia and Channel 9 (Australia), Willow TV (USA), Sky TV and Prime (New Zealand), Ten Sports and PTV (Pakistan), ESPN (Caribbean), Gazi TV, Maasranga and BTV (all Bangladesh), SLRC (Sri Lanka) and Fox Network Group (China and South East Asia), Digicel (Asia Pacific), Radio Television Afghanistan (Afghanistan) and Yupp TV (Continental Europe and Central Asia).

Local broadcaster Sky Sports, will show all matches via Sky Sports Cricket which becomes a dedicated 'Cricket World Cup' channel from May 30 and that will be complemented by a one-hour highlights show on terrestrial broadcaster Channel 4, which will air approximately three hours after the end of each game.

For the first time in history, cricket will be brought to fans in Afghanistan via state broadcaster Radio Television Afghanistan (RTA), who are participating in their first ever World Cup. This coverage will reach approximately 60% of households or an audience of 20 million.

In Canada, Willow TV will launch a channel ahead of the World Cup, targeting a reach of four million households through all major cable and satellite operators.

Meanwhile in China, Fox Sports will broadcast 25 live matches with a further nine on delayed coverage.

In the rest of South Asia (Brunei, Cambodia, East Timor, Indonesia, Macau, Mongolia, Myanmar, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, South Korea, Thailand and Vietnam) Fox Sports will schedule highlights at noon each day, with a late-night replay of the best ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 moments at 10pm, local time.

In South America, fans can enjoy coverage via 3 ESPN Apps which cover the entire continent. ESPN South, ESPN North and ESPN Brazil can be downloaded via the App store.

In Australia, Channel 9 will carry 21 matches, including all Australia matches, the semi-finals and final via their channel 9GEM. They will complement Fox Sports Australia coverage, who will broadcast all matches live via Fox Sports Cricket, including the tournament warm up matches.

Fox Sports Australia will be joined by Star Sports (India and the rest of the Indian Sub-continent), Sky Sports (United Kingdom & Republic of Ireland), Sky TV (New Zealand), SuperSport (South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa) and Ten Sports (Pakistan) in the live broadcast of the tournament warm up matches from May 24.

A massive audience of 300 million people in India and the Indian subcontinent will be also be able to watch via digital streaming thanks to Star Sports' Hotstar platform.

Fans across the world will also be able to keep up to date with all the action on the move and on-demand through in-play clips highlights and event content made available via the ICC's global network of digital clip rights licensees.

ALSO READ: Revisiting the coliseums that have witnessed history

ALSO READ: USD 10 million on offer in ICC WC, winner to earn USD 4 million

A total of 12 digital partners with coverage in more than 200 countries will provide fans up to six minutes per hour of near-live match content – as well as match previews, media conferences, match highlights and event features – available to view across their portfolios of smartphone apps, websites and other digital properties with a focus on mobile.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
First Published on May 21, 2019 04:01 pm

tags #cricket #Cricket World Cup 2019 #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Exclusive! Aamir Khan cut his China trip short for Kiran Rao's mom's 7 ...

Bharat Turpeya song review: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Catholic we ...

Are Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath gearing up to welcome their first ...

Aladdin film review: Will Smith's film is full of fun, excitement and ...

Taimur Ali Khan banned from eating at birthday parties, reveals mommy ...

Leonardo DiCaprio at Cannes 2019 is the boyfriend we deserve but can n ...

Arjun Rampal planning to host a baby shower for girlfriend Gabriella D ...

Why Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's prenup agreement now looks worthle ...

Mardaani 2: Amidst shooting, Rani Mukerji interacts with the Kota cops ...

British Open: Joshna Chinappa Enters Pre-Quarterfinals

HOS Result 2019: HBSE Declares Haryana Open School Class 10th, 12th R ...

IAF Successfully Tests Aerial Version of Supersonic BrahMos Cruise Mis ...

Technical Snags Cannot be Ruled Out Completely, Says DMRC a Day After ...

ICC World Cup 2019 | Upbeat Bangladesh Must Play Roles Perfectly to Ma ...

No Transit Accommodation in Hotels for Newly-elected Lok Sabha Members ...

Robin van Persie Tells Manchester United to Give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ...

SC Stays Barrackpore BJP Candidate Arjun Singh's Arrest Till May 28

Security Tightened for Naidu, Jagan As Andhra Pradesh Gears Up For Cou ...

News18-Ipsos exit poll tips second term for Narendra Modi, 336 seats f ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: ECI says EVMs safe and sealed, tampering all ...

Exit polls predict comfortable NDA win in 2019 Lok Sabha elections; Ne ...

Uttar Pradesh exit poll results 2019: BJP maintains edge in Uttar Prad ...

Exit polls indicate trend, not actual results, say experts

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 140 points higher, Nifty below 11,750 ahead ...

Risk reward unfavourable for next 3-6 months; upbeat on cement space, ...

Exit poll results show second term for Modi: Top stock picks by Jeffer ...

Gold hovers near two-week low on strong dollar ahead of Federal Reserv ...

'Priyanka has a nose for detail, and Rahul is great with strategy': A ...

Kashmir clerics, taken briefly into custody by cops over 'anti-India' ...

Amid US-China trade war, three major Chinese airlines seek 737 MAX pay ...

Arjun Kapoor on India's Most Wanted, shooting for Panipat, and why que ...

French Open 2019: Arguments against using Hawkeye on clay are losing g ...

Amid liquidity woes, DHFL curbs premature withdrawals, stops accepting ...

Brahmaputra dredging: Mega project is superficial answer to drainage c ...

What is fashion doing in a museum? Notes on the spectacle that is the ...

Honor 20 Pro First Impressions: A camera-focussed all-rounder that cou ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.