App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2019 05:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

World Cup 2019: I credit myself for this turnaround after what all I had to suffer, says Shami

After two mindblowing performances against Afghanistan and West Indies, Shami said that working on his fitness has been the turning point.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India pacer Mohammed Shami says he deserves all the credit for his remarkable turnaround as it was "me and only me" who suffered for 18 months.

"Credit? Who else but me. I give full credit to myself," said Shami after India's 125-run victory over West Indies in the World Cup.

Shami has been fighting accusations of domestic violence. As a result, he was dropped from the BCCI's central contract list pending inquiry and also sat out a Test match on fitness ground, However, he is now back to his best, asking probing questions to the best in the business with his pace and swing.

Close

"... Because I had to endure all that I was made to go through. What I went through in the past 18 months, it's me and only me who had to suffer. So credit goes to me," Shami said without getting into the details.

related news

"Yes, I thank the Almighty for giving me the strength to fight everything – from family issues to fitness. I am now only focussed on doing well for my country," said the pacer, who has now taken eight wickets in two games, including a hat-trick.

After two mindblowing performances against Afghanistan and West Indies, Shami said that working on his fitness has been the turning point. He has shed those extra kilos, and more importantly, it has put him in a good head space.

"It wasn't only about failing YoYo test. There are times when your rhythm goes for a toss. I failed that's a separate thing but then I have worked hard and improved my fitness. I feel I am in a good zone now as I have lost weight, got rhythm and everything is working for me.

"I now try to maintain my diet, training regime consistently. Because I am feeling stronger, not getting tired easily, my speed has also increased. And as far as skill is concerned, I always knew I can perform well on any track," he said, the confidence could easily be mistaken as arrogance.

While many thought that it would be the fit Bhuvneshwar Kumar, with his ability to take the ball away from left-handers, but it was Shami who bounced out 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle.

"Since we played IPL together, I have a bit of an idea about him. I knew that if I don't allow him to chance his arms, he will get out in desperation trying to hit me," he said.

How did he feel when he wasn't getting chance in the first four games? "Look, 15 people have come to represent the country. You must have had something special that you are in that 15, isn't it? It's about remaining patient and positive. And, yes, have a clever mind."

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jun 28, 2019 10:54 am

tags #cricket #Cricket World Cup 2019 #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.