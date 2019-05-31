App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : May 31, 2019 10:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

World Cup 2019: I am fast bowler, says annoyed Russell after big win

"A lot of people have been saying I'm in the team as a big-hitting batter but they don't remember I'm a fast bowler," said Russell.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

"I am a fast bowler," thundered West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell on May 31, reminding all who are only in awe of his incredible power-hitting. Russell returned with figures of 2/4 in West Indies' seven-wicket thrashing of Pakistan at the Trent Bridge, starting their campaign in the World Cup on a high note.

"A lot of people have been saying I'm in the team as a big-hitting batter but they don't remember I'm a fast bowler," said Russell after the match.

"I think they underestimate me. I've been jealous in the past couple of years because people have me down as a medium-pacer. When I see 'Andre Russell' come up on the big screen and I see 'medium-pacer', I'm like, ‘who are they talking to?'.

Close

"Actually, I'm annoyed. Who's responsible for that stuff should change medium-pacer to fast."

related news

Russell lit up the Indian Premier League with a flurry of of fours and sixes, the incredible hitting drowning the fact that he can also bowl fast.

"At the end of the day I've showed them I can bowl 90mph. I think they should put some respect by my name. Today, when you turn up and see a (bouncy) pitch like that, it gives you a vibe to bowl fast, an energy to bowl fast."

Russell is confident he will be fit for the side's second match against Australia on June 6, despite limping heavily after his match-turning spell in the thumping win.

"I've been playing for years with these knee injuries," Russell said after the match.

"And sometimes it feels worse than some days but, at the end of the day, I'm a professional. I know what to do to get back. I think I have five days before the next game so that is more than enough time to get my knee back to normal and get it settled.

"Let's just see what happens. I have a good physio team, massage team, here so they're going to be working with me closely for the next couple of days," Russell said.
First Published on May 31, 2019 10:25 pm

tags #cricket #Cricket World Cup 2019 #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.