App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2019 07:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

World Cup 2019: Gavaskar, Pietersen want Pant in if Dhawan ruled out; Gambhir calls for Rayudu

The Indian opener has suffered a hairline fracture in his thumb

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Sunil Gavaskar and Kevin Pietersen batted for Rishabh Pant's inclusion but Gautam Gambhir said it is Ambati Rayudu who deserves to be called in if Shikhar Dhawan is ruled out of the India's World Cup campaign due to a left thumb fracture. Dhawan's World Cup was thrown into disarray owing to the thumb injury which he picked up in India's 36-run win over Australia on June 9. The opener scored a hundred in the match, playing through pain with a swollen thumb.

He is set to miss the next two matches against New Zealand (June 13) and Pakistan (June 16). Possible replacements being talked about are standbys Pant and Rayudu along with India A captain Shreyas Iyer.

"...it has to be Rishabh Pant. He has been in cracking hot form in the IPL. He would probably want to show that he deserved to be in the team in the first place," Gavaskar told 'India Today' when asked about his pick for replacement if Dhawan is ruled out.

Close

"But if Shikhar and the doctors say that he can be fit in the next 18 days, then I would wait for him even if it means he sits out of the England game (June 30). Shikhar has shown that his pain threshold is high," he added.

related news

"For your country you bear the pain, you mentally strengthen and control yourself."

The view on having Pant on board, if Dhawan is ousted, was echoed by former England batsman Kevin Pietersen.

"Shikha OUT the World Cup. Get Pant on the plane ASAP. KL Rahul to open and Pant at number 4...," Pietersen tweeted.

Offering a completely different take was Gautam Gambhir, who retired earlier this year.

"If Ambati Rayudu doesn't make it as Shikhar's replacement than his career is over. He averages 45 in ODIs and not being part of the World Cup with that average is very disappointing," he told 'Star Sports'.

"If he doesn't make it than he should pack his bags and only concentrate on the IPL because his international career is over," he added.
First Published on Jun 11, 2019 06:51 pm

tags #cricket #Cricket World Cup 2019 #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.