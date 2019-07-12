App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2019 03:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

World Cup 2019: England's Jason Roy fined for showing dissent

Roy was fined for breaching Level One of the ICC Code of Conduct during the match at Edgbaston on July 11.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Roy was not a happy man when he was given out caught behind in the 20th over. He engaged in an animated discussion with the Umpires before marching off the field in anger. Roy couldn’t use the review as it was wasted by Bairstow. Roy returned with 85 off 65 balls. (Image: Reuters)
England opener Jason Roy has been fined 30 percent of his match fee for showing dissent at an umpire's decision in the match against Australia.

England won the match with eight wickets to spare and made their way to the final of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Roy was fined for breaching Level One of the ICC Code of Conduct during the match at Edgbaston on July 11.

"Roy was found to have breached Article 2.8 ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to showing dissent at an umpire's decision in an international match. In addition to the 30 percent fine, two demerit points have been added to Roy's disciplinary record," the ICC said in a statement.

The incident occurred during the 19th over of England's chase when Roy showed dissent at being given out, caught behind by Alex Carey off Patt Cummins at the personal score of 85.

Chasing a modest 224 for win, Roy was going great guns as he piled up 85 runs off just 65 deliveries with the help of nine boundaries and five hits over the fence.

Roy admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by ICC match referee Ranjan Madugalle.

On-field umpires Marais Erasmus and Kumar Dharmasena, third umpire Chris Gaffaney and fourth official Aleem Dar levelled the charges against the hard-hitting right-hander.

England will take New Zealand in the summit clash of the World Cup at the iconic Lord's on July 14.
First Published on Jul 12, 2019 03:00 pm

tags #cricket #Cricket World Cup 2019 #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

