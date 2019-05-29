World Cup 2019 ENG vs SAF preview: Team News, possible XI, where to watch, betting odds

England will put four years of planning to the test when they face South Africa in the opening match of the 2019 World Cup at the Oval on May 30. An embarrassing first-round exit in the 2015 edition meant an overhaul was needed.

The transformation has been remarkable, with Eoin Morgan's men climbing to the top of the one-day international rankings and twice setting a new record for the highest one-day international total, which now stands at 481 for six.

Batting has been the bedrock of England's ODI resurgence with Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Morgan and the dynamic Jos Buttler all possessing the ability to change the course of an innings.

"It's an exciting feeling being in this team as you have world-class players all around you and the opposition might get 370, but there's a belief in the dressing room we can chase it down," said England leg-spinner Adil Rashid.

South Africa have suffered plenty of World Cup heartache but having been losing semi-finalists four years there is a sense the Proteas are going under the radar this time around.

South Africa coach Ottis Gibson is convinced the pressure is all on the tournament hosts and cited comments by England quicks Stuart Broad and James Anderson - both of whom no longer play ODI cricket - as an example.

"I heard somewhere that my two very good friends Broad and Anderson have said that England will have to do something really bad not to win this World Cup," recalled Gibson, who knows the pair well from his time as England bowling coach.

South Africa, captained by Faf du Plessis, are without retired star batsman AB de Villiers but their top order includes the talented Quinton de Kock.

They will be without Dale Steyn on Thursday as the outstanding fast bowler nurses a shoulder injury but South Africa have become used to his absence in recent times.

Of arguably greater importance for Thursday's match is that Kagiso Rabada, arguably the leading paceman in world cricket today, has been passed fit following a back injury.

Venue: The Oval, London

Pitch report and conditions: Expect a flat deck for the match. A run feast is on cards. Met. department forecasts plenty of cloud around when the first World Cup 2019 game gets underway in London.

Team News: South Africa have dealt a body blow as its pacer Dale Steyn have been ruled out of the opener owing lack of match fitness. England are not dealing with any major injury issues and should start their World Cup campaign with a strong playing XI.

Possible XI (England): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (WK), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid

Possible XI (South Africa): Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (WK), Aiden Markram / Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis (C), JP Duminy, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir.

Players to Watch Out for

Jos Buttler (ENG)

The England's wicket-keeper batsman is known for his aggressive batting. In the warm-up game between England and Australia Buttler scored a 31-ball 52. In 131 ODIs, the middle order batsman has a remarkable strike rate of 119.57 with 8 hundreds and 18 fifties against his name. He could help England post or chase down huge totals.

Kagiso Rabada (SAF)

Leading into the World Cup, South African speedster enjoyed a great run of form in IPL where he finished as the second highest wicket taker with 25 scalps from 12 matches. In 66 ODIs Rabada has picked 106 wickets with the best bowling performance of 6/16. Overcast conditions in England can help Rabada swing the ball and destroy England's batting lineup.

Head to Head (last five matches)

England: 2

South Africa: 3

Prediction: England start as overwhelming favorite for this match. But this won't be a rout. Expect South Africa to fight tooth and nail for every run.