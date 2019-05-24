App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : May 24, 2019 05:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

World Cup 2019: Confident Bangladesh set to test top sides at World Cup

The evolution of Bangladesh is uncontested and the heavyweights are aware that the 'passionate Tigers' pose a serious threat to them.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

From minnows to giant-killers to a serious force from the sub-continent, the ascendancy of passion-driven Bangladesh has indeed created a buzz in the cricketing circle, making them a side to watch out for in the upcoming World Cup.

The evolution of Bangladesh is uncontested and the heavyweights are aware that the 'passionate Tigers' pose a serious threat to them.

A testimony of that is their five ODI series victories in a row -- against Pakistan, India, South Africa, Zimbabwe and Afghanistan -- between April 2015 and October 2016.

Ahead of the quadrennial event too, they received a huge shot in the arms when they defeated West Indies in a rain-hit final to clinch the tri-nation ODI series at Dublin last week.

related news

It was their first triumph in a multi-nation tournament after reaching six ODI finals in the last 10 years, a feat that will give Mashrafe Mortaza's men the right impetus going into the showpiece event.

It will be fifth and last ICC World Cup for the 35-year-old Mortaza, who had led Bangladesh to the 2015 World Cup quarterfinal and the 2017 Champions Trophy semifinal.

It all started in the 1999 World Cup at United Kingdom when Bangladesh, on debut, stunned the 1992 Champions Pakistan, a country they were carved out of after the 1971 war.

Bangladesh went on to achieve full membership of the ICC and earned Test status a year later.

After a forgettable outing in the 2003 edition, Bangladesh returned to deflate India's hopes in the 2007 edition, knocking out the neighbours in the group stage.

Mortaza was the hero of that match, snapping four wickets to dismiss India for 191, while Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim -- all hit half-centuries to hand Bangladesh a five-wicket win.

Bangladesh also stunned South Africa in the Super Eight stage to send a strong message to the world.

However, the Tigers had nothing to write about in the 2011 edition which they co-hosted, while going down against India in the quarterfinal in the last edition in Australia.

The quartet of Mortaza, Tamim, Shakib and Mushfiqur now forms the core of the new Bangladesh team as they eye their first semifinal spot.

Mortaza's men have recorded 13 wins out of last 20 matches, including a series win over West Indies, an appearance in the 2018 Asia Cup Final and the dominating performance in the recent tri-series, also involving Ireland.

The tournament helped the Tigers find answers to some teething problems such as their opening combination, lack of bowling experience and effectiveness of spinners in the middle overs.

While experienced left-handed opener Tamin has been their batting mainstay, the inconsistent form of Liton Das is an issue. But Soumya Sarkar provided the answer with three superb half-centuries as the other opener during the tri-series.

In the bowling department, Mortaza and Mustafizur Rahman looked in good rhythm and were rewarded with wickets, while youngsters Mohammad Saifuddin and Abu Jayed also impressed, assuring that they would come handy if the conditions are conducive to swing bowling.

Among the spinners, Mehidy Hasan troubled the batsmen with his off-spin, while they have the required experience of Shakib, who enters the World Cup as world number one all-rounder.

However, World Cup is a different ball-game where Bangladesh will come across the best teams and favourites such as England, India and Australia and they will have to consistently punch above their weights to get closer knockout stage.

Bangladesh will open against South Africa on June 2, before taking on New Zealand (June 5) and hosts England (June 8).

Bangladesh head coach Steve Rhodes is confident that they have depth to challenge the top sides.

Bangladesh Squad: Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain. PTI ATKAT .

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 24, 2019 05:15 pm

tags #Bangladesh #cricket #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 #world cup 2019

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif Exclusive: Mumbai turns Purani Dilli for Bha ...

Bharat promotion dairies: Katrina Kaif’s love for florals is a lesso ...

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna paint a pretty picture, but the former ...

Kareena Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan are swag personified, but it’s Sa ...

Bharat Exclusive! We know why Sunil Grover ditched Salman Khan and Kat ...

Confirmed: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan goes bad for Mani Ratnam's next

Bharat: The latest promo of this Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif film has ...

Virat Kohli and Harry Kane exchange pleasantries, but Abhishek Bachcha ...

Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone: Have you seen these Cannes Red Carp ...

BJP Gets Landslide Victory in Arunachal Pradesh Despite Setback Ahead ...

ICC World Cup 2019 | Hashmatullah Shines as Afghanistan Stun Pakistan

Assam 12th Result 2019: AHSEC to Declare Assam Board HS Class 12 Resul ...

GSEB HSC Result 2019: Gujarat Board to Declare Class 12 Results for Ar ...

Maharashtra SSC Result 2019: Maharashtra Board to Release MSBSHSE Clas ...

Rumours of Rahul's Resignation Baseless, Says Ashok Gehlot; Praises Hi ...

Volcano Erupts in Indonesia's Bali, Flights Cancelled

Two Arrested in Greater Noida After 'Prohibited Meat' Found from House

United Airlines Extends Cancellation of Boeing 737 Max Flights

Narendra Modi beats opposition with a bigger victory than 2014

Comment: The blunt message from the historic verdict for Narendra Modi ...

Political families first casualty in Narendra Modi wave

Making history: Modi touches milestone with biggest repeat mandate in ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Results: Here are some interesting statistics

Improvement of Indian polity biggest takeaway from elections, says N J ...

Top midcap, largecap stocks recommended by CLSA after election results

How Sensex, Nifty fared on last three Lok Sabha election results day

See two rate cuts by RBI going ahead, says Deutsche Bank

LDF's debacle in Kerala Lok Sabha polls: NDA's entry as third front ha ...

Britain prepares for Brexit: Theresa May played Chamberlain before EU ...

PM Narendra Modi movie review: Vivek Oberoi hams his way through an un ...

Zakir Musa killing affords establishment opportunity to reach disaffec ...

Sudirman Cup 2019: Is playing for India no longer a priority for shutt ...

Sensex vaults 623 points to lifetime high of 39,435 after Narendra Mod ...

World Turtle Day: Two wildlife biologists are encouraging people to do ...

Jokha Alharthi's Celestial Bodies: Man Booker Int Prize winner shows w ...

Samsung deepfake AI needs just one picture of you to make a fake video
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.