World Cup 2019: 'Chacha Cricket' leaves for UK to support Pakistan cricket team

"Chacha Cricket", a familiar face to cricket fans across the world, has left for the UK to support the Pakistani team during the ICC World Cup and to receive an award for his stint as a super fan for 50 years. Sufi Abdul Jalil, famed as "Chacha (Uncle) Cricket" left Sialkot in Punjab province on May 28 for London. Many people saw him off at a ceremony held at the Sialkot International Airport, Dawn newsapepr reported.

Jalil, 69, is a familiar face to cricket fans in Pakistan and other cricket loving nations because of his antics and untiring support for the Pakistani team in cricket grounds.

TV cameras focus him in the moments of stress or sensation during a match.

Before boarding the plane, Jalil said that the Pakistan Cricket team would come up to the expectations of the nation as the team had a great talent, the report said.

Meanwhile, Geo News reported that Jalil will receive the prestigious Global Sports Fan Awards on June 12 at Manchester, two days before the India Vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup summit clash. He will be presented the award along with four greatest fans from four different countries, the report said.

Jalil said he was overwhelmed to get the first global recognition.

"This is an emotional moment for me and I would like to thank my family and all well wishers who stood beside me," he said.

The Pakistan team fan said that it has been 50 years since he stood tall for the Pakistani team and cheering them. "This award has justified all my cheers and tears that have seen emotions and sacrifices," he said.

"I am so honored to receive the first ever Global Sports Fan Awards having my life spent for the cause of my passion and goodness of Cricket," he added.

Jalil attended his first match in 1969 at Lahore. Now, he has watched over 300 international matches in many countries.