App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : May 22, 2019 12:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

World Cup 2019: 8 records from the tournament that you should know

Ahead of the World Cup 2019 we look at World Cup records and their record holders

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Most World Cup titles | Australia has won the cricket World Cup the most number of times. By winning the cricket's showpiece event in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015, the Aussies have won the World Cup a record 5 times. (Image: Reuters)
1/8

Most World Cup titles | Australia has won the cricket World Cup the most number of times. They've lifted cricket's marquee trophy in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015, the Aussies have won the World Cup a record 5 times. (Image: Reuters)
Lowest team totals | Sri Lanka skittle out Canada on mere 36 runs in a group game in the 2003 World Cup. Canada's total remains lowest team total in the history of the tournament. (Image: Reuters)
2/8

Lowest team totals | Sri Lanka skittle out Canada on mere 36 runs in a group game in the 2003 World Cup. Canada's total remains the lowest team total in the history of the tournament. (Image: Reuters)
Highest team total | Australia hammered a daunting 417/6 against Afghanistan in the 2014 edition of the World Cup. That total remains the highest team total in the history of the World Cup. (Image: Reuters)
3/8

Highest team total | Australia hammered a daunting 417/6 against Afghanistan in the 2015 edition of the World Cup. That total is the highest team total in the World Cup. (Image: Reuters)
Most World Cup matches played | Former Australia captain and batting great Ricky Ponting holds the record for the most World Cup matches played. In five World Cups that Ponting has represented Australia in the batsman played 46 matches. (Image: Reuters)
4/8

Most World Cup matches played | Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting holds the record for the most World Cup matches played. In five World Cups that Ponting has represented Australia in 46 matches. (Image: Reuters)
Most Runs in the World Cup | India's Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for the most runs scored in World Cup. Tendulkar has a grand total of 2278 runs across 45 matches in cricket's showpiece event. The batting great also holds the record for the most runs in a single edition of a World Cup. In the 2003 edition he hammered 673 runs. (Image: Reuters)
5/8

Most Runs in the World Cup | India's Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for the most runs scored in World Cup. Tendulkar has a grand total of 2278 runs in 45 matches. The batting great also holds the record for the most runs in a single edition of a World Cup. In the 2003 edition he hammered 673 runs. (Image: Reuters)
Most Wickets in the World Cup | Australia's Glenn Mcgrath holds the record for the most wickets in the World Cup. Between 1996 to 2007, in 39 WC matches the Australian great has picked 71 wickets. (Image: Reuters)
6/8

Most Wickets in the World Cup | Australia's Glenn Mcgrath holds the record for the most wickets in the World Cup. Between 1996 to 2007, in 39 WC matches the Australian great has picked 71 wickets. (Image: Reuters)
Highest team total | Australia hammered a daunting 417/6 against Afghanistan in the 2014 edition of the World Cup. That total remains the highest team total in the history of the World Cup. (Image: Reuters)
7/8

Highest Individual Total | Martin Guptill scored a double hundred against West Indies in the 2015 edition of the tournament. His innings of 237 not-out is the highest individual total in the World Cup. (Image: Reuters)
Best Bowing Performance | Glenn McGrath bowled a spell of 7/15 against Nambia in the 2003 World Cup. That spell stands to date as the best performance in the Cup's history. (Image: Reuters)
8/8

Best Bowling Performance | Glenn McGrath bowled a spell of 7/15 against Nambia in the 2003 World Cup. That spell stands to date as the best performance in the Cup's history. (Image: Reuters)
First Published on May 21, 2019 04:16 pm

tags #cricket #Cricket World Cup 2019 #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 #Slideshow

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Exclusive! Aamir Khan cut his China trip short for Kiran Rao's mom's 7 ...

Bharat Turpeya song review: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Catholic we ...

Are Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath gearing up to welcome their first ...

Aladdin film review: Will Smith's film is full of fun, excitement and ...

Taimur Ali Khan banned from eating at birthday parties, reveals mommy ...

Leonardo DiCaprio at Cannes 2019 is the boyfriend we deserve but can n ...

Arjun Rampal planning to host a baby shower for girlfriend Gabriella D ...

Why Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's prenup agreement now looks worthle ...

Mardaani 2: Amidst shooting, Rani Mukerji interacts with the Kota cops ...

SC Stays Barrackpore BJP Candidate Arjun Singh's Arrest Till May 28

Security Tightened for Naidu, Jagan As Andhra Pradesh Gears Up For Cou ...

News18.com | Your One Stop Election Destination​

Court to Decide on Case Against Rahul Gandhi for Derogatory Remarks Ag ...

In Bharat Song Turpeya Salman Khan Puts Forth His Best Dancing Skills, ...

Break-in at IAF's Paris Office, Which Oversees the Manufacture of Rafa ...

Maharashtra: Ex-NCP Minister Jaidutta Kshirsagar Quits Party, Set to J ...

Injured Toni Kroos to Miss Germany's Next Two Euro 2020 Qualifiers

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: In Yogi’s UP, How Gaushalas Solve C ...

News18-Ipsos exit poll tips second term for Narendra Modi, 336 seats f ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: ECI says EVMs safe and sealed, tampering all ...

Exit polls predict comfortable NDA win in 2019 Lok Sabha elections; Ne ...

Uttar Pradesh exit poll results 2019: BJP maintains edge in Uttar Prad ...

Exit polls indicate trend, not actual results, say experts

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 140 points higher, Nifty below 11,750 ahead ...

Risk reward unfavourable for next 3-6 months; upbeat on cement space, ...

Exit poll results show second term for Modi: Top stock picks by Jeffer ...

Gold hovers near two-week low on strong dollar ahead of Federal Reserv ...

'Priyanka has a nose for detail, and Rahul is great with strategy': A ...

Kashmir clerics, taken briefly into custody by cops over 'anti-India' ...

Amid US-China trade war, three major Chinese airlines seek 737 MAX pay ...

Arjun Kapoor on India's Most Wanted, shooting for Panipat, and why que ...

French Open 2019: Arguments against using Hawkeye on clay are losing g ...

Amid liquidity woes, DHFL curbs premature withdrawals, stops accepting ...

Brahmaputra dredging: Mega project is superficial answer to drainage c ...

What is fashion doing in a museum? Notes on the spectacle that is the ...

Honor 20 Pro First Impressions: A camera-focussed all-rounder that cou ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.