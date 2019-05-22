World Cup 2019: 8 records from the tournament that you should know

Ahead of the World Cup 2019 we look at World Cup records and their record holders Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/8 Most World Cup titles | Australia has won the cricket World Cup the most number of times. They've lifted cricket's marquee trophy in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015, the Aussies have won the World Cup a record 5 times. (Image: Reuters) 2/8 Lowest team totals | Sri Lanka skittle out Canada on mere 36 runs in a group game in the 2003 World Cup. Canada's total remains the lowest team total in the history of the tournament. (Image: Reuters) 3/8 Highest team total | Australia hammered a daunting 417/6 against Afghanistan in the 2015 edition of the World Cup. That total is the highest team total in the World Cup. (Image: Reuters) 4/8 Most World Cup matches played | Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting holds the record for the most World Cup matches played. In five World Cups that Ponting has represented Australia in 46 matches. (Image: Reuters) 5/8 Most Runs in the World Cup | India's Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for the most runs scored in World Cup. Tendulkar has a grand total of 2278 runs in 45 matches. The batting great also holds the record for the most runs in a single edition of a World Cup. In the 2003 edition he hammered 673 runs. (Image: Reuters) 6/8 Most Wickets in the World Cup | Australia's Glenn Mcgrath holds the record for the most wickets in the World Cup. Between 1996 to 2007, in 39 WC matches the Australian great has picked 71 wickets. (Image: Reuters) 7/8 Highest Individual Total | Martin Guptill scored a double hundred against West Indies in the 2015 edition of the tournament. His innings of 237 not-out is the highest individual total in the World Cup. (Image: Reuters) 8/8 Best Bowling Performance | Glenn McGrath bowled a spell of 7/15 against Nambia in the 2003 World Cup. That spell stands to date as the best performance in the Cup's history. (Image: Reuters) First Published on May 21, 2019 04:16 pm