Women's T20 World Cup: Only Thailand can give us competition for happiest team at WC, says Mandhana

As the ICC Women’s T20I World Cup nears, Indian opener Smiti Mandhana shared some interesting insight into the team ahead of their clash against Australia on February 21. The Southpaw stated that the environment in the dressing room is quite cheerful with the entire squad having the time of their life and terming Jemimah Rodrigues as the leader of their ‘cool pack’.

She also joked about them being the happiest team in the tournament, while also praising the energy and vibe of the Thailand women’s cricket team who are making their debut in the tournament.

"This group really knows how to have fun. It's about making the young players feel comfortable and I've become one with them. We have a lot of dances, a lot of singing and a lot of things that happen," Mandhana was quoted as saying by the ICC.

"I think we're the happiest team at the World Cup - although Thailand might give us some competition," she quipped.

The leader of the 'cool pack' is Jemimah Rodrigues, who is known for making funny videos and is also a decent guitar player. One would often see the players turning the dressing room into a dance floor.

"You can think of the vibe if you see the age of our team. With that kind of age group, there has to be fun and if there's no fun there's something wrong with the girls.

"It's been like that for the last one or two years. I won't say it wasn't like that in the years before but since the teenagers have come, there is a different energy," said the 23-year-old Mandhana.

"Young players come into it with fresh thinking, they don't have anything behind them. They know nothing. They're very different people to we were when we came into the side at 17.

"They are very fearless, they don't have a lot of pressure on them."

The teenagers -- Rodrigues, Shafali Verma and new entrant Richa Ghosh -- contribute immensely to the high spirits of the team.

(With PTI Inputs)