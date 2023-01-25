 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Women's Premier League: Franchise bids get BCCI over Rs 4,669 crore.

Moneycontrol News
Jan 25, 2023 / 05:04 PM IST

As many as 17 entities had bid for getting the rights of WIPL teams and the bids were submitted on January 25.

Members of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) assembled for the the financial bid submission process to own and operate five franchises in the Women's Indian Premier League (WIPL) in Mumbai. Image: @BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on January 25 announced the five franchises of of the Women's Premier League (WPL).

The cricket board has received a total bid of Rs 4,669.99 crore for the five franchises.

Adani Sportsline has won the Ahmedabad franchise at Rs 1,289 crore, Mumbai team will be owned by Indiawin Sports. Royal Challengers Bangalore and JSW GMR Cricket have won the Bengaluru and Delhi franchises respectively. Team Lucknow will be owned by Capri Global Holdings.

"Today is a historic day in cricket as the bidding for teams of the inaugural #WPL broke the records of the inaugural Men's IPL in 2008! Congratulations to the winners as we garnered Rs.4669.99 Cr in the total bid," tweeted BCCI Secretary Jay Shah.