Women's Asia Cup returns after a four-year gap; stage set at Sylhet for new-look tournament

Harmanpreet Kaur. (Image source: BCCI via Twitter/ImHarmanpreet)

The resumption of the Asia Cup—in an expanded, seven-team format— coincides with the return of women’s international cricket in Bangladesh since Pakistan's tour in October 2018. The 2022 iteration—to be played in the T20 format, as has been the norm since 2012—will also be the first time since the 2014 T20 World Cup that Sylhet will host any women's international fixtures.

The last edition of the Asia Cup, featuring six teams and held in 2018, marked the third time the competition followed the 20-over form. The first four editions—staged in 2004, 2005, 2006 and 2008—were 50-over tournaments. The coronavirus pandemic forced a postponement of the 2020 iteration to 2021, with Bangladesh penciled in as hosts, but it was eventually cancelled.

The 2022 edition will be a 15-day tournament, the longest in Asia Cup history, with all matches taking place at the Sylhet International Stadium as part of the round-robin format. Each team will play six matches, with the top four sides qualifying for the semi-finals. The competition will feature an all-women panel of umpires and referees, making it a first in the Asia Cup.

Source: Twitter/Asian Cricket Council Media

India eye reclaiming Asia Cup glory

The debate over that run out at Lord’s by their allrounder Deepti Sharma is far from over, but India, the most successful team in the Asia Cup, have a task at hand. Winners of all seven editions leading into the 2018 iteration, they have their sights set on regaining the Asia Cup throne they relinquished to Bangladesh four years ago in Kuala Lumpur, following a botched defence of 112 in the final.

A fit-again Jemimah Rodrigues, the top-order batter who had missed the recently concluded England tour because of a wrist injury, returns to the mix. Save for Rodrigues, India have opted for the same 15-member squad that went down to England 1-2 in the T20I series.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur will look to carry her blazing form from the England tour, as will opener Smriti Mandhana. With a T20 World Cup scheduled for February 2023, India’s focus, by and large, will be on zeroing in on a winning playing XI, an area they have been curiously inconsistent in the recent years.

Nineteen-year-oldis set to start as the first-choice wicketkeeper, having impressed with her glovework and brisk lower-order hitting in the England series., the other wicketkeeper in the squad, is a reserve alongside pace-bowling allrounder

Swing bowler Renuka Singh, India’s leading wicket-taker on the England tour, will spearhead the attack.

India begin their campaign, against Sri Lanka, in the second match of the opening day. Their marquee clash, against Pakistan, is scheduled for October 7.

Red-hot Bangladesh gear up for title defence

India start as favourites, but the opposition they might face the stiffest challenge from are holders Bangladesh. Coming off an unbeaten, title-winning campaign in the T20 World Cup Qualifiers in Abu Dhabi last week, the Asia Cup’s defending champions will be relying heavily on their spin attack, arguably the best in the competition.

Fast bowler Jahanara Alam, who had hit the winning runs in the 2018 Asia Cup final but had to miss the Qualifiers due to a hand injury, and Fargana Hoque and Fariha Trisna have been drafted into the squad that won the T20 World Cup qualifying event.

Nigar Sultana continues to lead the side. She scored a chart-topping 180 runs for her team in the qualifiers and will be a key middle-order cog, her brave brand of leadership likely to play as vital a role in their title defence on home soil.

They open the 2022 Asia Cup with the first fixture of the double-header on Saturday. Thailand, whom they defeated in the T20 World Cup Qualifier to book their berth for the 2023 tournament proper, will be Bangladesh’s first opponent in this edition.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka have a point to prove

Both teams have lost key personnel to injury heading into the Asia Cup.

One of Pakistan’s most impressive fast bowlers in the recent past, Fatima Sana, 20, will miss the tournament as she recovers from a twisted ankle she suffered during the inaugural Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) earlier this month. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, will be without their 17-year-old batting allrounder, Vishmi Gunaratne, owing to a stress fracture of her back.

The onus, thus, rests on the senior core of both Full Member teams, both having historically punched below their weight in multi-team tournaments. In the most-recent one—the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games—they crashed out in the league stage, winless, the only two sides in the eight-team T20 competition to suffer that fate.

Opener Sidra Ameen, wicketkeeper-batter Sidra Nawaz, both recalled into the squad after not making the squad for the Commonwealth Games, and captain Bismah Maroof might have to do the bulk of the heavylifting with the bat for Pakistan. Sri Lanka, for their part, will hope their captain, Chamari Athapaththu, finds support from the experienced Anushka Sanjeewani, Hasini Perera, and Harshitha Samarawickrama.

With the ball, 21-year-old Sri Lanka seamer Tharika Sewwandi could spring a surprise. Veteran left-arm spinners Inoka Ranaweera and Sugandika Kumari will lead the charge in the spin department, with the offspin of allrounders Athapaththu, Kavisha Dilhari and Sugandika Kumari also likely to be generously deployed. Among Pakistan’s bowling resources, pacers Diana Baig and Aliya Riaz and offspinner Nida Dar are the ones to watch out for.

Associate nations look to make a mark

After failing to qualify for the 2023 T20 World Cup, Thailand were jolted by the suspension of their Asia Cup squad member, offspinner Rosenan Kanoh, from international cricket as the ICC deemed her bowling action illegal. In what will be their fourth appearance in the tournament, Naruemol Chaiwai’s team are expected to bring the spunk that helped them beat Sri Lanka in the 2018 edition, setting up their first win over a Full Member team.

Malaysia, led by captain Winifred Duraisingham, come into the Asia Cup with eight wins from their 13 T20I appearances this year. Three of those victories came in the 2022 Women’s T20 Championship, the qualifying event for the Asia Cup, in June. They lost to the UAE in the final, but bounced back with a 3-0 drubbing of Singapore in the Saudari Cup the following month. Seventeen-year-old batter Elsa Hunter and right-arm quick Sasha Azmi are among their most promising players.

Asia Cup debutants UAE won only one of their three matches in the T20 World Cup Qualifiers and failed to advance to the tournament proper. They enter the continental competition with game time aplenty under their belt, having played 28 T20Is since 2021, the most among the seven competing teams in the tournament. Esha Oza, Theertha Satish and Kavisha Egodage prop up their batting, and under the captaincy of Chaya Mughal, UAE could be a handful on their day.

The women’s cricket Asia Cup kicks off on October 1 in Sylhet, Bangladesh.