Women's Asia Cup: Deepti Sharma bags bowling record as India score big win over Thailand

Deepti Sharma (left) celebrates after taking a wicket (AFP file photo)

The Indian women's cricket team bundled out Thailand for a paltry total of 37 in the Women's Asia Cup in Sylhet, on Monday.

Put in to bat first, Thailand lasted only 15.1 overs as the Indian bowlers took turns to dismiss the batters.

Sneh Rana was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets in her four overs, which only went for nine runs.

Sharma stars

However, Deepti Sharma was the star in the first innings as she picked up 2 wickets to become the joint-highest wicket-taker in the Women's Asia Cup.

Her two wickets came at the cost of only 10 runs in four overs. Sharma also shone on the field, when she ran out Thailand's top-scorer Nannapat Koncharoenkai (12) with a brilliant direct hit.

Meghna Singh (1) and Rajeshwari Gayakwad (2) were the other bowlers who picked up wickets.

India chased the target with absolute ease, only losing Shafali Verma in the process. The team scored 40/1 in just 6 overs.

This big win solidified India's top spot and gave a major boost to its net run rate.