Wisden’s T20I team of the decade: Kohli, Bumrah represent India but Dhoni, Rohit left out

Virat Kohli | Runs: 2,633 | Average: 52.66 | Strike-rate: 138.07 | ‘Run-Machine’ Kohli is one of only two Indians to make the cut. While he has not really set the Indian Premier League (IPL) alight with his performances, the same cannot be said of Kohli when he dons blue of Team India. The Indian skipper’s average of 52.66 is the best in the decade and his strike-rate is not shabby either as he keeps the scoreboard ticking even in tough situations with his running between wickets. (Image: Reuters)