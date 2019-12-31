Wisden’s T20I team of the decade: Kohli, Bumrah represent India but Dhoni, Rohit left out

Wisden Cricketers' Almanack have poured over the numbers of matches played, runs scored and wickets taken, in the decade, to come up with this 'T20I Team of the Decade'. Here’s a look at the players who made the squad
Overall in the 2010s, 897 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) were played in which a total of 2,49,578 runs were scored and 11,293 wickets were taken. Wisden Cricketers' Almanack have poured over those numbers to come up with their 'T20I Team of the Decade'. Here’s a look at the players who made the squad. (Image: Reuters)
Aaron Finch (Captain) | Runs: 1,878 | Batting average: 38.32 | Strike-rate: 156.50 | The Australian T20I captain has also been named captain of this squad following an array of impressive outings during which he established himself as the standout opener in the shortest format. Finch has the ability to either accelerate the innings or play the anchor role as the situation demands. (Image: Reuters)
Colin Munro | Runs: 1,546 | Average: 30.92 | Strike-rate: 160.04 | The other opener in this side is New Zealand’s Colin Munro whose strike rate of 160 is also joint second-best in the world. While Finch could be deployed to play the anchor, Munro is the destructive opener every side craves for with his penchant for going for the big shots right from the outset and maximising the Powerplay overs. (Image: Reuters)
Virat Kohli | Runs: 2,633 | Average: 52.66 | Strike-rate: 138.07 | ‘Run-Machine’ Kohli is one of only two Indians to make the cut. While he has not really set the Indian Premier League (IPL) alight with his performances, the same cannot be said of Kohli when he dons blue of Team India. The Indian skipper’s average of 52.66 is the best in the decade and his strike-rate is not shabby either as he keeps the scoreboard ticking even in tough situations with his running between wickets. (Image: Reuters)
Shane Watson | Runs: 1,376 | Average: 30.57 | Strike-rate: 147.58 | Wickets: 45 | Strike-rate: 19 | Economy rate: 7.57 | The Aussie all-rounder may have only played during the first-half of the decade but his staggering numbers in that short period earn him a spot. Watson scored 1,376 runs at an average of 31 and would also contribute with the ball providing a lethal fifth-bowling option. (Image: Reuters)
Glenn Maxwell | Runs: 1,576 | Average: 35.02 | Strike-rate: 160 | Another dashing all-rounder from Australia slots in at the no. 5 spot. Maxwell’s ability to score at a quick clip and his versatility is highly valuable as he can bat at any position as the situation demands. His ability to chip in with some off-spin and superior fielding prowess also add undeniable quality to the side. (Image: Reuters)
Jos Buttler (Wicketkeeper) | Runs: 1,260 | Average: 26.80 | Strike-rate: 138.15 | The England wicketkeeper edges other popular options behind the wickets with his ability to anchor the middle-order while also providing a late burst in the innings. Buttler’s skills as a finisher are undeniable as he scored at a strike-rate of 172 when batting in the death overs. (Image: Reuters)
Mohammad Nabi | Runs: 1,316 | Average: 22.30 | Strike-rate: 145.89 | Wickets: 69 | Strike-rate: 22.3 | Economy rate: 7.16 | The Afghanistan all-rounder has been one of the most consistent spin all-rounders of the decade. Nabi is a reliable lower-order player scoring at a quick rate and also provides a potent spin option. (Image: Reuters)
David Willey | Wickets: 34 | Strike-rate: 16.3 | Economy rate: 8.19 | England’s Powerplay specialist has an incredible strike-rate of just 15 balls per wicket when bowling in the first six overs. Willey also provides a good pinch-hitting option in the death overs and is very strong against spin bowlers. (Image: Reuters)
Rashid Khan | Wickets: 84 | Strike-rate: 12.2 | Economy rate: 6.15 | The 21-year-old Afghanistan spinner only burst onto the scene in 2014 and has since taken the cricketing world by storm. Rashid’s brilliant variations in pace, pinpoint accuracy and well-disguised googlies have helped him collect the most wickets in the decade. (Image: Reuters)
Jasprit Bumrah | Wickets: 51 | Strike-rate: 18 | Economy rate: 6.71 | The Indian speedster only made his debut as late as 2016 but has provided enough evidence to cement his spot in the side. His overall economy of 6.71 is only bettered by Dale Steyn among the quick bowlers. What’s even more impressive is Bumrah’s economy of 7.27 when bowling in the death which is 7th best in the world and easily the best when only measuring pace bowlers. (Image: Reuters)
Lasith Malinga | Wickets: 82 | Strike-rate: 15.9 | Economy rate: 7.15 | The Sri Lankan legend could easily lay claim to the title of best T20 fast bowler of the decade. His tally of 82 wickets is only bettered by Rashid Khan and is economy of 7.15 is the 7th best among pace bowlers. (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Dec 31, 2019 03:59 pm