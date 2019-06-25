App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2019 03:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Windies legend Brian Lara hospitalised in Mumbai

Brian Lara complained of a slight discomfort

PTI @moneycontrolcom

West Indies cricket legend Brian Lara was on June 25 admitted to a hospital in Mumbai after complaining of discomfort. The 50-year-old from Trinidad, considered one of the greatest batsmen to have played the game, was admitted to the Global Hospital in Parel after complaining of discomfort during an event here, a source close to the player told PTI.

The hospital authorities, so far tight-lipped about why the former player has been admitted, are expected to issue a statement on his condition in some time.

The former batsman is in the country as an analyst for the official broadcasters of the ongoing Word Cup.

The legendary left-hander played 131 Tests for the West Indies and averaged 52.89 for his 11,953 runs, while his 299 ODI appearances yielded 10,405 runs at 40.17.

related news

He is the first and only player to have registered 400 runs in a Test innings. Lara is considered one among the most awe-inspiring batters of an era in which the iconic Sachin Tendulkar was his contemporary.

First Published on Jun 25, 2019 03:21 pm

tags #cricket #Cricket World Cup 2019 #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

