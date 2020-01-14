Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant suffers concussion after helmet blow

Pant's attempted pull shot against a short-pitched delivery from Australia pace spearhead Pat Cummins took the top edge of his bat before the ball hit his helmet and lobbed up in the air for Ashton Turner to complete an easy catch.
India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant suffered a concussion after being hit on his helmet while batting in the opening one-day international against Australia on January 14, the country's cricket board said.
Pant's attempted pull shot against a short-pitched delivery from Australia pace spearhead Pat Cummins took the top edge of his bat before the ball hit his helmet and lobbed up in the air for Ashton Turner to complete an easy catch.
The left-handed batsman was out for 28 off 33 balls as the hosts were bundled out for 255 in the final over after Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and chose to field in the first of the three ODIs at the Wankhede Stadium.
Pant did not come out to keep wickets when Australia came out for their chase with KL Rahul donning the gloves for the hosts.
"Rishabh Pant has got a concussion after being hit on his helmet while batting," the BCCI said in a statement.
"KL Rahul is keeping wickets in his absence. Pant is under observation at the moment."The second ODI will be played in Rajkot on Friday.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.