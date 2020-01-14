App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Jan 14, 2020 08:58 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant suffers concussion after helmet blow

Pant's attempted pull shot against a short-pitched delivery from Australia pace spearhead Pat Cummins took the top edge of his bat before the ball hit his helmet and lobbed up in the air for Ashton Turner to complete an easy catch.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
File Image
File Image

India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant suffered a concussion after being hit on his helmet while batting in the opening one-day international against Australia on January 14, the country's cricket board said.

Pant's attempted pull shot against a short-pitched delivery from Australia pace spearhead Pat Cummins took the top edge of his bat before the ball hit his helmet and lobbed up in the air for Ashton Turner to complete an easy catch.

The left-handed batsman was out for 28 off 33 balls as the hosts were bundled out for 255 in the final over after Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and chose to field in the first of the three ODIs at the Wankhede Stadium.

Close

Pant did not come out to keep wickets when Australia came out for their chase with KL Rahul donning the gloves for the hosts.

related news

"Rishabh Pant has got a concussion after being hit on his helmet while batting," the BCCI said in a statement.

"KL Rahul is keeping wickets in his absence. Pant is under observation at the moment."

The second ODI will be played in Rajkot on Friday.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 14, 2020 08:52 pm

tags #cricket #Rishabh Pant

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.