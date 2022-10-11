Workload plus: Why Kapil Dev's mental health comments rankle

The thing about an opinion is that it is just that – an opinion, an individual’s perspective, a unique standpoint. It’s not steeped in fact, there’s no right or wrong. It’s what somebody feels at a particular point in time. But when that opinion flows from a respected quarter, it is bound to make waves.

Kapil Dev, the mercurial former India skipper, has stirred the proverbial hornet’s nest by holding forth on workload management, pressure and depression, assiduously desisting from naming individuals but decrying a ‘lack of passion’ which, he maintains, is the root cause for players increasingly seeking breaks from the rigours of international cricket.

“I hear a lot of times on TV that there’s a lot of pressure on IPL players. Then I have only one thing to say: don’t play. If a player has passion, then there will be no pressure. I can’t understand these American words, like ‘pressure’ and ‘depression’. I come from a farming background, we played because we enjoyed the game,” Kapil Dev said at an event.

Like all things in life, cricket has changed beyond imagination since Kapil Dev last played for the country, in 1994. There is a tremendous mushrooming of matches and formats, with the 20-over game grabbing eyeballs and the consciousness of the fans and spawning the birth of even more abridged upstarts like the T10, The Hundred in the UK and The 6ixty in the Caribbean.

Cricketers from Sachin Tendulkar to Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli and Ben Stokes have spoken up about the mounting pressure on international cricketers. Others, including Stokes, Glenn Maxwell, and Will Pucovski have also taken a break from international cricket.

Also read: Virat Kohli: ‘There has to be a channel open for players to tell management, "I’m not feeling right in the head, I need a break’”

Whether by accident or design, the Board of Control for Cricket in India has insulated its contracted players and those aspiring to play for the country from the pulls and charms of all formats anywhere in the world, restricting their 20-over franchise appearances only to the Indian Premier League.

Originally designed to protect the primacy of the tournament which might otherwise have been diluted had the likes of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma turned out in the Big Bash League in Australia or the Caribbean Premier League, its wisdom is now becoming apparent given how frequently players break down due to a proliferation of cricket across formats globally.

Workload management has become one of the favourite mantras in the cricket world, a phenomenon not restricted to India alone. If anything, India are in a better position to manage the workloads of their players than most because of the large talent pool the national selection panel has the luxury of dipping into. That India are able to compete on an equal footing with a full-strength South African side in a One-Day International series when their first-choice white-ball players are preparing in Perth for the T20 World Cup starting in ten days’ time bears testimony to the strength and depth of Indian cricket and is a tribute to the talent-spotting and nurturing mechanism that has been enhanced by the financial riches accrued through the IPL.

While the general impression of workload management revolves around the body, it’s imperative to not lose sight of the mental fatigue that can oftentimes be a greater deterrent to high-quality performances. Especially in the two years between March 2020 and March 2022, sportspersons across disciplines were forced to operate in strict bio-secure bubbles in a bid to minimise the potential for damage that the sweeping coronavirus pandemic held. It’s all but impossible to imagine what the sportspersons would have had to endure during that taxing phase when they were confined to their rooms when not at training or playing.

Usually outdoorsy, the stifling environs of four walls, never mind if they constituted a luxurious room in an especially high-end hotel, alone would have been enough to pull them down mentally. Throw in the unfamiliar sight, particularly for India’s cricketers, of empty stadiums and the pressing need to still be at their best day in and day out, and a slightly clearer picture emerges of the kind of challenges the modern-day sportsperson is having to endure.

Club versus country is a debate that, until recently, had been restricted to football. Over the last decade or so, however, it has percolated to cricket as well, not merely because of the emergence of numerous franchise-based competitions but because many players, mostly but not exclusively in the autumn of their careers and mainly from the Caribbean, have forsaken the national team for the ‘less demanding’ environs of these tournament.

To suggest that there is less pressure while playing for franchises than for the country is being a little naïve. But that’s not really the point. The bigger question is whether playing franchise cricket and representing one’s country need to be mutually exclusive, and the answer is a resounding ‘no.’

It’s simplistic to suggest that India’s cricketers should forsake the IPL if they need a mental break or feel the urge to manage their workloads instead of skipping international matches. The days when the BCCI was an authoritarian body have thankfully passed into history and, in keeping with developments around the world across disciplines, the Indian board has become an inclusive, interactive entity that is seized by the need to protect the geese that lay the golden eggs. Again, because they have a vast reservoir of exceptional talent, they are in a position to do so, unthinkable during Kapil Dev’s time when India were fringe participants for the most part and had no financial muscle to speak of.

Would India’s prospects at the T20 World Cup have been enhanced by Jasprit Bumrah’s presence? Without a shadow of doubt. But is there a guarantee that had Bumrah not played in the IPL, he wouldn’t have sustained the stress reactions in his back that have rendered him unavailable? Certainly not. After all, only recently, Jonny Bairstow sustained a freak injury while playing golf that has ruled him out of action for at least the rest of the year, another pointer to the specific uncertainties in an already generally uncertain world that we populate currently.