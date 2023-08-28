Asia Cup 2023: A SWOT analysis of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan

Asia Cup

After Chandrayaan, India has its hopes pinned on Rohit Sharma and his team to bring them the Asia Cup, if not the moon. The country expects the stars of Indian cricket to align and successfully defend their crown and continue their dominance of this 50-over continental championship.

However, a couple of other teams may also emerge as strong contenders for the title. While one cannot rule out the unpredictable Pakistan from winning the cup, neither can Sri Lanka, the current holders of the Asia Cup, albeit in the 20-over format, be taken lightly on home ground.

The other three nations — Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Asia Cup debutants Nepal, will try to make life difficult for their rivals. India, Pakistan, and Nepal comprise Group A, while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan form Group B, with teams playing each other once within their group. The top two teams from each group will make it to the Super Four and play each other once in the second phase. The top two teams from the Super Four will clash in the final on September 17 in Colombo.

That allows the possibility of India and Pakistan facing each other a maximum of three times. The same was expected before the T-20 Asia Cup, 2022, in Dubai, but they played together only twice — in the group stage and in the Super Four — as India did not make the finals, where Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan.

Here, we do a SWOT analysis of Group B teams — Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

SRI LANKA

Strengths: Being the second-most successful nation at the Asia Cup after India, Sri Lanka would consider themselves among the contenders, especially since they have the home advantage. Sri Lanka has won the Asia Cup in the 50-over format five times. They enter the Asia Cup with a 10-match winning streak, eight of them in the ICC Cricket World Cup qualifier in Zimbabwe in June-July, and two at home after bouncing back from 0-1 to down Afghanistan 2-1 in a three-match ODI series. Spin continues to be their strength, with off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana showing the way in the absence of injured leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga.

Weaknesses: The unavailability of their key bowlers — paceman Dushmantha Chameera (right pectoral muscle injury), pacer Lahiru Kumara (side strain), and Hasaranga (hamstring injury) — put a question mark on how they are going to contain the opposition.

Inconsistency at the top of the batting order and their indifferent form in ODIs have hit Sri Lanka so badly that they had to seek qualification for the World Cup as they were denied a direct berth, courtesy of their low ranking. Currently, they are eighth in the world. Besides, batsmen Kusal Perera and Avishka Fernando have tested positive for COVID-19, affecting their preparation for the cup.

Opportunities: The Sri Lankan team made it to the World Cup following an all-win record in the ICC CWC qualifier. The Lankans will look at the Asia Cup as an opportunity to become champions in the 50-over format and add to their last year’s T20 Asia Cup win.

As the World Cup is being held in India, the conditions will be similar, and like all other World Cup participants in the Asia Cup, Sri Lanka will look at plugging the gaps and entering the World Cup with the right frame of mind. Sri Lanka has won the Asia Cup 50-over format three of the four times the tournament has been held at home. This is an opportunity to improve that record.

Threats: Inconsistency is one major challenge the Lankan team faces. Either they go through a winning streak, or they hit a rough patch and post a succession of defeats. Their last 10 ODI wins were preceded by six defeats on the trot. That Pathum Nissanka, their best ODI batsman, is ranked 27th, and Maheesh Theekshana, their best bowler is ranked 20th, speaks about the inconsistency in their performances. With their three key bowlers mentioned above out due to injuries, Sri Lanka faces the possibility of not even advancing to the Super Four, the second stage of the tournament.

BANGLADESH

Strengths: Their fighting spirit till the very last ball is bowled should be admired. That has helped upset many opponents in crucial stages of various tournaments. They have a mix of experience in captain (and world’s leading all-rounder) Shakib Al Hasan, wicketkeeper-batsmen Mushfiqur Rahim and Litton Das, seasoned new-ball bowlers Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman, all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz, and new opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim and medium-pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib, both uncapped but promising. Bangladesh has a few players in the squad who recently played in the Emerging Teams Asia Cup held in Sri Lanka, and that’s familiarised them with the conditions.

Weaknesses: Bangladesh has a terrible record at the Asia Cup. They have won only seven of 43 matches in 12 Asia Cup championships, starting from the second edition in 1986. Their unstable leadership, with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) having to reinstate Shakib Al Hasan as ODI captain after six years, and the unavailability of left-handed opener Tamim Iqbal (due to a back injury), who has scored the most runs for Bangladesh in ODIs, may not do Bangladesh any good. Also, Bangladesh’s pace attack has been weakened by the absence of fast bowler Ebadot Hossain due to a knee injury.

Opportunities: The Asia Cup provides opportunities for youngsters who are expected to serve Bangladesh well into the future. The maiden international appearances of 22-year-old opening batsman Tanzid Hasan and 20-year-old pacer Tanzim Hasan will give them the opportunity to extend their consistent domestic performance to the international stage. The Asia Cup will also allow skipper Shakib Al Hasan to settle down as ODI captain before the all-important World Cup — he last led the ODI team in 2017. He is seen as the leader capable of getting the players to perform as a team, having been in that role in the ICC T20 World Cup last year.

Threats: The BCB is grappling with injuries to its key players. Iqbal, who announced his retirement only to withdraw his decision a day later, is recovering from a back injury. The BCB is racing against time to have pacer Ebadot Hossain fit for the World Cup.

The team’s inconsistency in the outfield could gift valuable runs to the opposition, and this is something that Bangladesh should be wary of. Besides, they have only four specialist batsmen who do not have much experience, and have more spinner-all-rounders — this would put pressure on them if the top-order flops.

AFGHANISTAN

Strengths: Their top-order batting and spin bowling are their biggest strengths. While their wicketkeeper-batsman Rahmatullah Gurbaz can slay any bowling attack, Afghanistan has two spinners in the top-four ODI rankings — off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman in third place, and leg-spinner Rashid Khan in fourth. With the Asian conditions assisting spinners and Afghanistan playing their two Group B matches in Lahore before heading to Sri Lanka (if they finish among the top two), the spinners can be a threat to the opposition.

Weaknesses: Afghanistan heads into the Asia Cup with only nine ODIs played this year, all of them against fellow Asian countries — Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Pakistan. It has won only three of these. Their inability to hold on to the advantage gained initially has worked against them, as that’s allowed the opposition to post narrow victories, like the penultimate-ball win by Pakistan in the second ODI last week.

However, their first bilateral series win against Bangladesh last month should give them confidence as they face the Tigers (as the Bangladesh team is popularly called) and Sri Lanka in a fight for the Super Four spot.

Opportunities: This Asia Cup is only their third appearance in the 50-over format (after March 2014 and September 2018). They have won three and lost five matches, and drawn one. Even though it seems that they have been around for a long, Afghanistan is still a developing nation as far as ODIs are concerned, having completed just 150 ODIs in the third and final game against Pakistan last Saturday.

They have been unearthing talent and giving them an opportunity, while the senior pros, including their highest wicket-taker Rashid Khan (170 sticks), have been keeping Afghanistan among the elite ODI nations.

Threats: It is their inability to finish matches from winning positions that don’t work well for Afghanistan. Giving away runs aplenty in the death overs to the opposition’s tail, like the Pakistani Naseem Shah, seems to be their bane. A sudden collapse of wickets in the middle-order after a flourishing start is also something that they have to watch out for.