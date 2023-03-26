 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Where have the Parsees in Indian cricket gone? They were the first Indians to play cricket

Abhishek Mukherjee
Mar 26, 2023 / 03:58 PM IST

The Parsees founded the Oriental Cricket Club in 1848 and the Young Zoroastrian Club in 1850, and as for an opposition to play against, who better than the British themselves?

The teams representing the Bombay Presidency and the Bombay Parsees in the Presidency cricket match in 1893. The Parsi Cricket Club organised the first major match in Bombay against the Bombay Gymkhana in 1877, which they lost. (Photo: Mumbai Heritage/Twitter)

The first recorded instance of cricket in India dates back to 1721, but for well over a century, the sport was restricted to the British.

Sometime in the early 19th century, the Parsees of Bombay tried to pick up this curious sport. In the vast maidans of the city, it was not uncommon to see little Parsee boys play cricket, using umbrellas for bats.

The Parsees founded the Oriental Cricket Club in 1848 and the Young Zoroastrian Club in 1850. However, they needed an opposition to play against… and who better than the British themselves?

Thus, the matches began, and the Parsees did well. In 1876, a team of Parsees became the first Indians to beat a British side. The outcome, followed by the jubilation of the fans, did not go down well with the British soldiers, who used their belts on the spectators.