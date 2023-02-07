 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
When India were done in by spin in their own backyard

Guru Krishnan
Feb 07, 2023 / 06:07 PM IST

In the run-up to the Test series, the Aussies practiced against Indian spin specialists at the camp in Alur on the outskirts of Bangalore.

Steve Smith of Australia checks the pitch during a training session at Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground on February 07, 2023 in Nagpur, India. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Preparation is the key to success. The Pat Cummins-led Australian side preferred not to play the usual practice match before the Test series, and instead prepared on their own at the four-day camp in Alur on the outskirts of Bengaluru. They created rough patches on the pitch, summoned Indian first-class spinner Mahesh Pithiya, among other spinners, and practiced against them.

Indians too, have left no stone unturned to prepare for the challenges posed by the world’s second-most successful off-spinner Nathan Lyon, along with others, by roping in six specialist spinners, including internationals Washington Sundar, Jayant Yadav and Rahul Chahar.

This routine by the Aussies brought back memories of how Sachin Tendulkar prepared to tackle ace leg-spinner Shane Warne for the three-Test home series in India in early 1998.

Tendulkar got leg-spinners, including Mumbai teammate Sairaj Bahutule and former India bowler Laxman Sivaramakrishnan to bowl on the rough outside the leg-stump. The preparation held Tendulkar in good stead.