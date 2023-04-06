 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
What the boys of IPL could learn from the Women’s Premier League

Sundeep Khanna
Apr 06, 2023 / 09:27 AM IST

There are so many things that the men's game could pick up from the WPL, none more important than the current favourite call of the millennials: calm down uncle!

Case in point: Harmanpreet Kaur, winning captain and winner of multiple player of the match awards, gracefully acknowledging the contributions of team members.

A tight final which saw Mumbai Indians pull away in the last two overs to win the title, a fantastic comeback by the Delhi Capitals last wicket pair who put on over 50 runs to give their team a sporting chance, some wonderful individual performances and a great crowd, all combined to make the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) a memorable event.

Already, though, the tournament is forgotten as the frenzy of the real Indian Premier League takes over.

More’s the pity for there are so many things that the men's game could pick up from it, none more important than the current favourite call of the millennials: calm down uncle! No matter how skillfully you steered the ball to the cover boundary or how many crores you make, or even how many brands you endorse, it is still just a game. And stop kidding yourself you are in some kind of mortal combat. “Pressure?”, said famous Australian cricketer and war-time pilot, Keith Miller “There is no pressure in Test cricket. Real pressure is when you are flying a Mosquito with a Messerschmitt up your arse.”

Get that boys? No lives will be saved by your shots racing to the boundary like tracer bullets, and none will be lost because the umpire gave you out. Which is why you don't need to threaten each other's mothers and sisters with dire consequences merely because you bowled a nasty bouncer.