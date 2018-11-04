What is the World Test Championship: An attempt to save Test cricket

In June 2018, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the schedule for the inaugural World Test Championship which will be played from July 2019 to April 2021. Speaking at an event in London on how to save Test cricket, former England captain David Gower said that if the championship is marketed well, the ICC initiative can revive interest in the longest format.

Here's all you need to know about the World Test Championship:

The tournament has been launched by the ICC with an aim to bring some context to bilateral Test cricket. Nine top-ranked Test playing nations will compete in it, with each team playing six series on a home-and-away basis against mutually selected opponents.

Points will be awarded to the winner for individual matches (and not series wins), while a draw will be worth a third of the points on offer for both teams. The top two teams in terms of points, will then compete in the ICC World Test Championship final in June 2021.

With Test matches fighting to stay relevant in an era obsessed with T20 cricket, Gower said, "There is already a move towards having World Test Championship (in 2019), which I think in the end is good. What the people want is great players doing great things. If you have good pitches, which produce good cricket, people will be interested."

"If Virat Kohli (given his extraordinary following) says Test cricket is important, then people will listen to him," the former England captain added.

Gower feels that market forces should come together to devise a strategy that will attract more crowd for Test match across the globe. He continued that if need be, then stadiums should just 'open the gates' to spectators as money will come in from television rights.

Present at the event were former India wicketkeeper Farokh Engineer and former Pakistan captain Mushtaq Mohammad. Engineer supported Gower, but disagreed with his idea of "opening the gates" and said, "Open the gates, yes of course. But with due respect, is TV going to pay that kind of money if England play suppose Nepal?"

Mushtaq agreed that the cost needs to be factored in, but also raised a pertinent question, "If you want Test cricket to survive, you have got to reduce entrance fees. Why not make it affordable?" Following up on that, Engineer pointed out: "Players don't like to play in front of empty stands."

The trio were in favour of small tweaks to the longest format of the game to make it viewer-friendly. For example, they pointed out that four-day Test matches should be introduced with each side batting up to 100 overs a day and the visiting captain having the choice to bat or field first. They were even positive about trying out day/night Tests.

The Indian cricket team will make its debut in the inaugural ICC World Test Championship in July 2019 against the West Indies in the Caribbean.

(With inputs from PTI)