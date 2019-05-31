West Indies vs Pakistan Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Cricket Match at Trent Bridge: West Indies win the toss and choose to bowl

Pakistan will seek inspiration from their dramatic Champions Trophy win when they take the field in their opening World Cup match against a resurgent West Indies on May 31.
highlights
West Indies have won the toss and chose to bowl first
Pakistan XI:
Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed (Captain), Mohammad Hafeez, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz
West Indies have won the toss and chose to bowl first
West Indies scored 421 in their warm-up match against New Zealand, aided by a 25-ball 54 by Andre Russell who has been in good form.
Pakistan have lost their past ten one-day internationals including a 5-0 whitewash by Australia and 4-0 thumping by England.
Welcome to our live coverage of the second match of Cricket World Cup 2019 between West Indies and Pakistan at Trent Bridge.