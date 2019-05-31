App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
  • New Zealand NZ
    Sri Lanka SL
    Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

    01 Jun, 2019, 15:00 IST

  • Afghanistan AFG
    Australia AUS
    County Ground, Bristol

    01-02 Jun, 2019, 18:00 IST

  • South Africa SA
    Bangladesh BAN
    The Oval, London

    02 Jun, 2019, 15:00 IST

Full schedule
LIVE BLOG
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Presented By
May 31, 2019 02:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

West Indies vs Pakistan Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Cricket Match at Trent Bridge: West Indies win the toss and choose to bowl

Follow the blog for all live updates from the match

highlights

  • May 31, 02:40 PM (IST)

    Pakistan XI:

    Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed (Captain), Mohammad Hafeez, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz

  • May 31, 02:33 PM (IST)

    West Indies have won the toss and chose to bowl first

  • May 31, 02:23 PM (IST)

    West Indies scored 421 in their warm-up match against New Zealand, aided by a 25-ball 54 by Andre Russell who has been in good form.

  • May 31, 02:21 PM (IST)

    Pakistan have lost their past ten one-day internationals including a 5-0 whitewash by Australia and 4-0 thumping by England.

  • May 31, 02:16 PM (IST)
  • May 31, 02:13 PM (IST)

    Welcome to our live coverage of the second match of Cricket World Cup 2019 between West Indies and Pakistan at Trent Bridge.

