Jun 17, 2019 03:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup Match: Windies off to a slow start after losing Gayle early
Follow our blog for all the live updates from the ICC Cricket World Cup match between West Indies and Bangladesh
Top
highlights
Overs 6-10 Roundup!
Overs 0-5 Roundup!
WICKET! Gayle c Rahim b Saifuddin 0(13)
West Indies XI
Bangladesh XI
TOSS
Four! Short from Mortaza and Lewis puts it away brilliantly in the mid-wicket area
Six! Fuller and wide from Mortaza and Lewis lifts one over long-off for a six
Overs 6-10 Roundup! Runs: 24; Wickets: 0; West Indies 32/1
Short from Saifuddin and Hope pulls it comfortably for a boundary. Width on offer from Saifuddin and Lewis hits it for a boundary past point. Last delivery of the over, Lewis nicks it but it fell short of the fielder at slip. Another good over from Mortaza, just 3 from it.
Mustafizur is brought into the attack, Hope gets on the back-foot and punches it past the off-side field for a boundary off the last ball of the over. Mortaza continues and another tight over from the skipper. He has bowled five overs and given away just 9 runs. Mehidy Hasan is brought into the attack, just one from it.
Four!
Hope gets on the back-foot and punches it past the off-side field for a boundary.
Four!
Width on offer from Saifuddin and Lewis hits it for a boundary past point
Four!
Short from Saifuddin and Hope pulls it comfortably for a boundary
Overs 0-5 Roundup! Runs: 8; Wickets: 1; West Indies 8/1
Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis walk out to the centre to open the innings for West Indies against, Mortaza and he starts with a maiden. Mohammad Saifuddin bowls the second one and another tight one, just 2 came from that over. Gayle has played 11 deliveries without scoring a single run. Lewis drives one past the fielder at cover for a boundary, four came from Mortaza’s second. Fuller length delivery from Saifuddin and Gayle nicks it, Rahim takes a great catch behind the stumps. Mortaza follows the wicket over with a tight one.
WICKET! Gayle c Rahim b Saifuddin 0(13)
Fuller length delivery from Saifuddin and Gayle nicks it, Rahim takes a great catch behind the stumps
West Indies 6-1 after 3.2 overs
Four!
Lewis drives one past the fielder at cover for a boundary
Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis walk out to the centre to open the innings for West Indies against Mashrafe Mortaza
The last time these nations faced off in a ICC Cricket World Cup match, Bangladesh were bundled out for 58
West Indies XI
Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder(Captain), Andre Russell, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Shannon Gabriel
Bangladesh XI
Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(Captain), Mustafizur Rahman
TOSS
Bangladesh have won the toss and decided to bowl first
Welcome to our live coverage of the ICC Cricket World Cup match between West Indies and Bangladesh from Taunton