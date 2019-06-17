West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup Match: Windies off to a slow start after losing Gayle early

Overs 6-10 Roundup! Runs: 24; Wickets: 0; West Indies 32/1

Short from Saifuddin and Hope pulls it comfortably for a boundary. Width on offer from Saifuddin and Lewis hits it for a boundary past point. Last delivery of the over, Lewis nicks it but it fell short of the fielder at slip. Another good over from Mortaza, just 3 from it.

Mustafizur is brought into the attack, Hope gets on the back-foot and punches it past the off-side field for a boundary off the last ball of the over. Mortaza continues and another tight over from the skipper. He has bowled five overs and given away just 9 runs. Mehidy Hasan is brought into the attack, just one from it.