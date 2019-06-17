App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
  • England ENG
    Afghanistan AFG
    Old Trafford, Manchester

    18 Jun, 2019, 15:00 IST

  • New Zealand NZ
    South Africa SA
    Edgbaston, Birmingham

    19 Jun, 2019, 15:00 IST

  • Australia AUS
    Bangladesh BAN
    Trent Bridge, Nottingham

    20 Jun, 2019, 15:00 IST

Full schedule
Jun 17, 2019 03:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup Match: Windies off to a slow start after losing Gayle early

Follow our blog for all the live updates from the ICC Cricket World Cup match between West Indies and Bangladesh

highlights

  • Jun 17, 04:00 PM (IST)

    Four! Short from Mortaza and Lewis puts it away brilliantly in the mid-wicket area

  • Jun 17, 03:49 PM (IST)

    Six! Fuller and wide from Mortaza and Lewis lifts one over long-off for a six

  • Jun 17, 03:47 PM (IST)

    Overs 6-10 Roundup! Runs: 24; Wickets: 0; West Indies 32/1

    Short from Saifuddin and Hope pulls it comfortably for a boundary. Width on offer from Saifuddin and Lewis hits it for a boundary past point. Last delivery of the over, Lewis nicks it but it fell short of the fielder at slip. Another good over from Mortaza, just 3 from it.

    Mustafizur is brought into the attack, Hope gets on the back-foot and punches it past the off-side field for a boundary off the last ball of the over. Mortaza continues and another tight over from the skipper. He has bowled five overs and given away just 9 runs. Mehidy Hasan is brought into the attack, just one from it.

  • Jun 17, 03:41 PM (IST)

    Four!

    Hope gets on the back-foot and punches it past the off-side field for a boundary.

  • Jun 17, 03:30 PM (IST)

    Four!

    Width on offer from Saifuddin and Lewis hits it for a boundary past point

  • Jun 17, 03:27 PM (IST)

    Four!

    Short from Saifuddin and Hope pulls it comfortably for a boundary

  • Jun 17, 03:26 PM (IST)

    Overs 0-5 Roundup! Runs: 8; Wickets: 1; West Indies 8/1

    Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis walk out to the centre to open the innings for West Indies against, Mortaza and he starts with a maiden. Mohammad Saifuddin bowls the second one and another tight one, just 2 came from that over. Gayle has played 11 deliveries without scoring a single run. Lewis drives one past the fielder at cover for a boundary, four came from Mortaza’s second. Fuller length delivery from Saifuddin and Gayle nicks it, Rahim takes a great catch behind the stumps. Mortaza follows the wicket over with a tight one.

  • Jun 17, 03:19 PM (IST)

     WICKET! Gayle c Rahim b Saifuddin 0(13)

    Fuller length delivery from Saifuddin and Gayle nicks it, Rahim takes a great catch behind the stumps

    West Indies 6-1 after 3.2 overs

  • Jun 17, 03:14 PM (IST)

    Four!

    Lewis drives one past the fielder at cover for a boundary

  • Jun 17, 03:01 PM (IST)

    Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis walk out to the centre to open the innings for West Indies against Mashrafe Mortaza

  • Jun 17, 02:42 PM (IST)

    The last time these nations faced off in a ICC Cricket World Cup match, Bangladesh were bundled out for 58 

  • Jun 17, 02:40 PM (IST)

     West Indies XI

    Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder(Captain), Andre Russell, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Shannon Gabriel

  • Jun 17, 02:39 PM (IST)

     Bangladesh XI 

    Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(Captain), Mustafizur Rahman

  • Jun 17, 02:33 PM (IST)

    TOSS

    Bangladesh have won the toss and decided to bowl first

  • Jun 17, 02:17 PM (IST)
  • Jun 17, 02:16 PM (IST)
  • Jun 17, 02:09 PM (IST)

    Welcome to our live coverage of the ICC Cricket World Cup match between West Indies and Bangladesh from Taunton

