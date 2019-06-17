Jun 17, 2019 06:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup Match: Hope misses hundred by 4 runs; Windies on course of 300+ total
Follow our blog for all the live updates from the ICC Cricket World Cup match between West Indies and Bangladesh
highlights
WICKET! Shai Hope c Liton Das b Mustafizur 96(121)
Overs 41-45 Roundup!
WICKET! Holder c Mahmudullah b Saifuddin 33(15)
Overs 36-40 Roundup!
WICKET! Hetmyer c Tamim b Mustafizur 50(26)
FIFTY up for Hetmyer! 50 (25)
WICKET! Pooran c Soumya Sarkar b Shakib 25(30)
Overs 26-30 Roundup!
FIFTY up for Hope! 50 (75)
Overs 21-25 Roundup!
WICKET! Lewis c (sub)Sabbir Rahman b Shakib 70(67)
FIFTY UP for Evin Lewis
Overs 16-20 Roundup!
Overs 11-15 Roundup!
Overs 6-10 Roundup!
Overs 0-5 Roundup!
WICKET! Gayle c Rahim b Saifuddin 0(13)
West Indies XI
Bangladesh XI
TOSS
SIX! Saifuddin goes short and Bravo swings his bat to clear mid-wicket for a falt six.
SIX! Fuller ball from Saifuddin and Bravo sings his bat to deposit the ball way back in the stands over long on for a massive six.
WICKET! Shai Hope c Liton Das b Mustafizur 96(121)
Low full outside off from Mustafizur. Hope shuffles across and looks to clear fine leg but holes a straight catch to Liton Das.
Overs 41-45 Roundup! Runs: 45; Wickets: 1; West Indies 288/6
Jason Holder played a blinder as he smashed 33 off 15. The West Indies captain hit some fantastic shots all round the park including a massive 105m six. Shai Hope has been the only constant in the West Indies innings and he has neared his hundred. Bangladesh bowling have been good but only in patches. West Indies though haven’t maximized on below average bowling. West Indies look certain for a score beyond 300 but the men in maroon would want a target of beyond 350 to make themselves feel comfortable.
WICKET! Holder c Mahmudullah b Saifuddin 33(15)
Slow low full toss and Holder swings his bat for a big shot. The ball goes miles in the air and Mahudullah standing in the deep takes a good catch.
FOUR! Fuller ball from Shaffauddin and Holder punches the ball straight down the ground for a boundary.
FOUR! Fuller ball from Mashrafe and Holder hits the ball to long on where the ball falls just in front of a diving Tamim and goes for a boundary.
SIX! Huge huge hit from Jason Holder. Massive. Round the wicket from Mashrafee angling in and Holder swings his bat to clear cow corner for a massive six.
FOUR! Short ball from Mustafizur and Holder pulls the ball to mid-wicket for a boundary.
Overs 36-40 Roundup! Runs: 50; Wickets: 2; West Indies 243/5
Last 5 overs was all about Hetmyer. The stylish left hander completed a blistering fifty as he smashed the ball all round the park. But he went for one short too many and was caught in the deep by Tamim off the bowling of Mustafizur. Bangladesh would be massively relieved as Mustafizur sent back dangerous Andre Russell on a second ball duck. This is a strange situation for West Indies as Hetmyer’s blitz had put them in a position of strength but two quick wickets have pushed them on back foot a bit. Shai hope is going great guns from the other end.
FOUR! Fuller ball from Shakib and Holder plays a great drive through extra-cover for a boundary.
SIX! Fuller delivery from Shakib in Holder's arc and the West Indies skipper hammers the ball over long-on for a maximum.
WICKET! Hetmyer c Tamim b Mustafizur 50(26)
Mustafizur bowls full and Hetmyer goes for a big shot. The ball goes miles up in the air and Tamim standing in the deep takes a great catch.
FIFTY up for Hetmyer! 50 (25)
SIX! Fuller ball from Hossain and Hetmyer hits a massive six over long-on for a maiximum.
FOUR! Short ball from Hossain and Hetmyer rocks back to cut the ball for a boundary.
FOUR! Short ball from Mehidy Hasan and Hetmyer hits the ball through covers for a boundary.
SIX! Another top shot from Hetmyer. Saifuddin goes full and Hetmyer slog sweeps the ball for a maximum.
SIX! Saifuddin bangs the ball short and Hetmyer hammers the ball to send it sailing over backward square leg for a maximum.
Overs 31-35 Roundup! Runs: 42; Wickets: 1; West Indies 193/3
Shakib Al Hasan picked his second wicket of the day as he dismissed Pooran. But Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope has hit few boundaries in last five overs to help Windies get quick runs. Hope’s innings has been the stand out performance of the day so far. Hetmyer has looked majestic in his stroke play. Windies have increased the scoring rate and would aim a 270+ total from this point on.
FOUR! Another shot ball from Mustafizur and Hope juts stands in his crease to pull the ball to fine leg for a boudnary.
SIX! Mustafizur pitches the ball short and Hopes comes down the track and clears long-off for a maximum.
FOUR! Cracking shot. Short ball from Saifuddin and Hetmyer plays a short arm jab to mid-wicket for a boundary.
FOUR! Short ball from Shakib and Hetmyer sweeps the ball to fine-leg for a boundary.
WICKET! Pooran c Soumya Sarkar b Shakib 25(30)
Fuller delivery from Shakib and Pooran goes for a big shot straigh over bowler's head. The batsman hasn't timed his shot well and Sarkar standing in deep takes a comfortable catch.
Overs 26-30 Roundup! Runs: 29; Wickets: 0; West Indies 151/2
Shai Hope is going strong with a fifty. West Indies haven’t lost any wicket in last five overs. With wickets in hands Windies will be looking to more than double their score from this point on. Nicholas Pooran is keeping the score board ticking with quick fire runs. Bangladesh need wickets or West Indies will pile a huge score here. Hope and Pooran and building a healthy partnership. Bangladeshi bowling has looked flat.
SIX! Fuller delivery from Mehidy Hasan and Nicholas Pooran hits the ball straight back over the bolwer's head for a huge six.
FIFTY up for Hope! 50 (75)
Four! Pooran slices it past backward point and short third man for a boundary
Overs 21-25 Roundup! Runs: 36; Wickets: 1; West Indies 122/2
Shakib is brought into the attack, four from his first. Mosaddek with another tight over. Lewis takes a single to reach 50. Windies reach 100 in the same over. Very fine from Lewis past the keeper on the leg-side for a boundary. He smacks the next ball for a boundary on the off-side. Six singles from Mosaddek’s over. Wonderful from Lewis, gets down on one knee and lifts it over for a maximum. Lewis slices it to long-off, he was trying to hit it over long-on but is deceived by the drift