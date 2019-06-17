West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup Match: Hope misses hundred by 4 runs; Windies on course of 300+ total

Overs 21-25 Roundup! Runs: 36; Wickets: 1; West Indies 122/2

Shakib is brought into the attack, four from his first. Mosaddek with another tight over. Lewis takes a single to reach 50. Windies reach 100 in the same over. Very fine from Lewis past the keeper on the leg-side for a boundary. He smacks the next ball for a boundary on the off-side. Six singles from Mosaddek’s over. Wonderful from Lewis, gets down on one knee and lifts it over for a maximum. Lewis slices it to long-off, he was trying to hit it over long-on but is deceived by the drift