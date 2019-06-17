App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2019 01:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

We were a good team in 90's, now India are better: Sarfaraz Ahmed

A defeat against India inevitably gives rise to conspiracy theories and the post-match media interaction was no different.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has reconciled to the fact that they "were a better team than India in the 90's" and now the tables have turned.

The soft-spoken Pakistan captain was hounded by his country's media with a host of uncomfortable questions following the team's heavy defeat against India on June 16.

Asked if the Indo-Pak rivalry has fizzled out over the years, Sarfaraz said: "We are not handling pressure well. The team that handles pressure in these games win. The Pakistan teams of the 90's, used to enjoy upper hand but now India is better than Pakistan. That's why they win matches."

Close

Prime Minister Imran Khan's advice was "bat first even if the pitch is damp" but Sarfaraz Khan doggedly defended his decision, saying the reason for defeat was "failure in all three departments".

related news

The Pakistan Prime Minister and an iconic World Cup-winning captain, in a series of tweets on the marquee clash, had spoken about the right approach for the high-pressure game.

"The whole team is not performing well in all three departments. If you talk about fielding, even Virat Kohli had said that he would have fielded. We haven't seen the pitch for two days. There was some moisture and hence I decided on fielding. We won a good toss but didn't hit the right length," said Sarfaraz.

A defeat against India inevitably gives rise to conspiracy theories and the post-match media interaction was no different.

"Why is it that the players' body language is so negative?" asked one of the scribes.

"Maybe you guys have seen something in the body language but players are trying their best. There has been fielding lapses. Rohit could have been run-out twice and had we availed those chances, it could have been a different result."

Another one asked, "Have all players been physically and mentally fit to take on India?"

"There are no issues with anyone. Imad Wasim (gastric problem) had an issue but everyone had passed the fitness test. Now that we have lost, you can raise the issue."

The third person's query was about what happened to agitated Mohammed Amir gesticulating to media manager Raza Kitchlew.

"I didn't see anything. Maybe he was angry because he was trying to get wickets which he didn't get," Sarfaraz reasoned.

He also clarified on the alleged rift in the dressing room with seniors like Mohammed Hafeez and Shoaib Malik being unhappy with his leadership.

"There are no ill-feelings in the dressing room. The boys are backing each other. As far as why I didn't give Hafeez and Shoaib more than an over, it is because I felt there was no need for that. The batsmen were set and they went for runs (11 each) in the only over that they bowled."

Although it's a Herculean task for a team placed ninth among the 10 competing nations but he said that the endeavour is to win the remaining four games, said Sarfaraz.

"We should try to be positive and think like, okay we didn't play good cricket but let's try and win four games in order to bounce back," he added.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 17, 2019 01:22 pm

tags #cricket #Cricket World Cup 2019 #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.