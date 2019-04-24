Watson's belligerent 96 helps CSK thrash SRH by 6 wickets

Catch all the top moments from match 41 of Indian Premier League 2019 between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad played at MA Chidambaram Stadium,Chennai Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/12 For match 41 of IPL 2019 Sunrisers Hyderabad met Chennai Super Kings at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. CSK skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bowl first. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 2/12 Put into bat SRH were off to an inauspicious start as their opener Jonny Bairtstow was dismissed for not in just the second over by CSK spinner Harbhajan Singh. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 3/12 Manish Pandey and David Warner struck a 115-run stand as the two batsmen set the stage for a big total. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 4/12 Manish Pandey completed his fifty in the 11th over. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 5/12 Warner brought up his half-century in the 12th over. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 6/12 Harbhajan dismissed Warner in the 14th over. The opener made 57 off 45 balls. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 7/12 Manish Pandey remained unbeaten on 83 from 49 balls as SRH finished with a total of 175/3 in 20 overs. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 8/12 CSK were off to a slow start as Deepak Hooda run-out Faf du Plessis in the 3rd over of CSK's chase. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 9/12 Suresh Raina and Shane Watson counter-attacked after the early blow and completed a 77-run stand between them. The partnership was broken by Rashid Khan in the 10th over. Raina made 38 off 24. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 10/12 Shane Watson completed his fifty in the 12th over. Watson kept attacking SRH bowlers to put his team in command. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 11/12 Watson was out in the 18th over as he looked to pull a delivery from Bhuvneshwar. By then the damage had be done for SRH. Watson made 96 off 53 balls as CSK were 160/3. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 12/12 Ambati Rayudu made 21 and Kedar Jadhav was not out on 11 as CSK chased the total down in 19.5 overs. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) First Published on Apr 24, 2019 12:45 am