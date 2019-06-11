Watch: Who could replace injured Shikhar Dhawan against New Zealand and Pakistan

Shikhar Dhawan is ruled out of at least two of India's upcoming World Cup matches against New Zealand and Pakistan after he suffered a hairline fracture on his left thumb.

Dhawan was hit on this thumb while he was batting in India's match against Australia. However, the opener continued batting and went on to score a century.

Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony chats with Network 18 Group Sports Editor, Gaurav Kalra to understand the extent of Dhawan's injury.