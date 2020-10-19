'Was 2019 World Cup final better or MI vs KXIP?': Yuvraj Singh compares IPL's Sunday night cliffhanger with last year's World Cup decider

3| Yuvraj Singh- Twitter was overflowing with messages from friends and fans of the cricketer after he announced his retirement from international cricket in June this year. (Image: Reuters)

Former Indian all rounder Yuvraj Singh compared the 36th match of IPL 2020 between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab with the 2019 World Cup final as it went down to the wire, comprising of two Super Overs, on Sunday.

Yuvraj through his Twitter handle posted, "Was the World Cup final of 2019 a better game or MI vs KXIP? Unbelievable scenes today IPL is here to stay Amazing effort by both teams Jasprit Bumrah93 game changer for Mumbai Indians and KL Rahul for Kings XI Punjab, great finish world boss Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal.



On Sunday October 18, the match between Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians ended in a tie that led to a Super Over which too ended in a tie.

In the second Super Over, Kings XI Punjab finally came out on top.

Earlier in the day the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers also went into a Super Over and Kolkata Knight Riders won that match in the end.

This was the first time in IPL history that 2 Super Overs were bowled in one match and a total of 3 Super Overs were bowled in a day.

The 2019 World Cup final between New Zealand and England got tied and that went into a Super Over which ended in a tie as well.

England won the finals and won the Cricket World Cup for the first time on the basis of more boundaries.