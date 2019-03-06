App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2019 03:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Warne says Australia can win World Cup with Smith and Warner

Warne has no doubt that both Smith and Warner will be as good as ever, benefiting from the break rather than their skills being blunted.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Steve Smith and David Warner's year-long exile has likely left them hungrier than ever and their return can spark Australia to World Cup glory, Test great Shane Warne said on March 6. The star pair's ban from state and international cricket for ball-tampering expires later this month and they are expected to be rushed back into the Australian side for the defence of their title at the showpiece tournament in England this year.

Both players have recently undergone elbow surgery and the great unknown is how they will perform back on the world stage, particularly in what is sure to be a hostile atmosphere in England.

But Warne has no doubt they will be as good as ever, benefiting from the break rather than their skills being blunted.

He is talking from experience.

related news

Warne was suspended in 2003 for a year after testing positive to banned diuretic drugs.

Many wrote him off, but the leg-spinning legend quickly bounced back and enjoyed several more years playing at the highest level with the Australian team.

"Sometimes having an enforced lay off -- like I'm used to, I had 12 months off myself -- what that means is you become really fresh," he told Fox Sports.

"You freshen your mind up, you become hungry again and realise how important cricket is to you." Warne said both players would also "have a point to prove" when they eventually pad up again.

"That's why I reckon Australia can win the World Cup," he said, despite the team's recent patchy one-day form.

"They'll walk straight back in, they'll be hungry. They'll be a bit nervous in the first few games but that'll be good for them, they'll be excited and I would expect them to play as good as they always have."

Newly-appointed assistant Australia coach Ricky Ponting echoed similar sentiments recently.

Both players are expected to feature at the upcoming Indian Premier League as they tune-up for the World Cup.

Smith only returned to the nets last week from surgery in January after being forced to drop out of the Bangladesh Premier League Twenty20 tournament with a ligament problem.

Warner's injury, sustained at the same event, was less serious and he could play his first game since then for his club side Randwick-Petersham this weekend.
First Published on Mar 6, 2019 09:38 am

tags #cricket #Sports

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Mehbooba Mufti Leads PDP Protest Against Centre Ban on Jamaat in Jammu ...

Pakistani General Claims Jaish-e-Mohammed Does Not Exist in Country

India vs Australia: Stoinis Left 'Empty' After Falling Short in Nagpur

Kevin Jonas' Daughter wasn’t Too Happy About Sharing Uncle Nick with ...

Tina Dutta Says She Has Ironed Out Differences With Daayan Co-star Moh ...

‘Need to See Bodies of Terrorists’: Families of Jawans Killed in P ...

Israel's First Moon Mission Spacecraft Sends Back Selfie With a Full E ...

Nobody Will Get Any Information From Us on Source of Rafale Documents: ...

Google Launches Bolo App to Tutor Children to Read Hindi, English

Uncertainty in Jammu and Kashmir over simulaneous polls after DPN chie ...

Game of Thrones season 8 trailer reveals little of Tyrion Lannister; w ...

Drying rivers of Madhya Pradesh: Awash in trash, Shipra may cease to e ...

Iraqi children being tried for alleged ties to Islamic State, forced c ...

Donald Trump withdraws GSP duty benefits for India: Seven charts decod ...

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus review: A premium 2019 flagship with a few com ...

In Meghalaya, a school teacher is spearheading a turmeric farming move ...

Champions League: Youthful Ajax reinvent Total Football in Bernabeu to ...

Githa Hariharan on her latest novel I Have Become The Tide, Rohith Vem ...

As Kalank trailer release date nears, Varun Dhawan shares a breaking n ...

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar may tie the knot in April or May!

Surveen Chawla looked absolutely ravishing in her baby shower, pics in ...

Brahmastra: Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt present the ...

MS Dhoni makes his digital debut with Roar Of The Lion

Sonali Bendre's first reaction to cancer was 'to hide it'

Arzoo Govitrikar accuses husband of domestic violence, sister Aditi Go ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.