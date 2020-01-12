App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Jan 12, 2020 05:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Warne, Ponting to captain star-studded teams in bushfire fundraiser game

The match, a bid to raise money for the victims of the devastating bushfires the country has been witnessing for a while now, will be played either in Melbourne or Sydney.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Australian cricket greats Shane Warne and Ricky Ponting will captain star-studded teams in a one-off Bushfire fundraiser match, to be played on February 8. Cricket Australia confirmed on January 12 that an all-star T20 match will be played as a curtain-raiser to the Big Bash League (BBL) final.

Among other big names, the dashing Adam Gilchrist will also feature in the charity match.

The match, a bid to raise money for the victims of the devastating bushfires the country has been witnessing for a while now, will be played either in Melbourne or Sydney.

Close

Warne himself raised over 1 million Australian dollar for bushfire relief after putting his treasured baggy green up for auction.

related news

"It is going to be a huge and special day. It's nice to be part of it," Ponting told reporters.

Spin great Warne congratulated Cricket Australia for the initiative and hoped to raise enough funds.

Other Australian cricketers to join the trio of Warne, Ponting and Gilchrist are Justin Langer, Brett Lee, Shane Watson, Alex Blackwell and Michael Clarke.

The legendary Steve Waugh will be involved in the game in a non-playing capacity.

On the same day, the Indian women's team will take on its Australian counterparts in a T20 World Cup clash.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 12, 2020 04:26 pm

tags #Australia #cricket #Shane Warne

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.