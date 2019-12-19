IPL Auction 2020 Live Updates: KKR get England world cup winning captain Eoin Morgan for Rs 5.25 crore

Live now
Dec 19, 2019 03:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Mumbai Indians bag Chris Lynn for the base price of Rs 2 crore as no other bids come in for the big-hitting Aussie.
Set 1: Here are the players in the first set who will go under the hammer
Indian: Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Robin Uthappa,
Overseas: Aaron Finch, Chris Lynn, Eoin Morgan, Jason Roy,
Here's how the order of how the auction will take place:
1) Capped batsman and all-rounder (Set 1-2)
2) Capped wicket-keeper, fast bowler and spinner (Set 3-5)
3) Uncapped batsman, all-rounder, 'keeper, fast-bowler and spinner (Set 6-10)
4) Capped batsman, all-rounder and fast bowlers (Set 11-13)
5) Accelerated auctions 1, 2, 3
The auction is LIVE now! Just a quick remember that the auction pool has now been increased to 338 players, with the addition of six new players - Vinay Kumar, Ashok Dinda, Mathew Wade, Jake Weatherald, Robin Bist and Sanjay Yadav.
Pacers in focus:
At least six franchises are in need of improving their pace arsenal and pacers like Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood who are in the auction pool in the highest bracket of Rs 2 crore will be drawing some big bids.
Players who are past their prime such as Dale Steyn, Tim Southee and Mohit Sharma will also be on team's radars. The West Indian duo of Kesrick Williams and Sheldon Cottrell will also be big buys for any teams after an impressive showing in the T20I series against India.
England's Chris Woakes is also in the fray and lets not forget Jaydev Unadkat who was released by the Rajasthan Royals after an underwhelming season and will be looking to make a strong comeback.
Among the domestic pacers in focus will be Ishan Porel of Bengal, Tushar Deshpande of Mumbai and Kartik Tyagi of Uttar Pradesh.
KXIP come into this auction with the biggest purse with 9 available slots (5 Indians and 4 Overseas). Here's a look at how their squad looks like ahead of the auction.
KXIP Squad: KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Karun Nair, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb ur Rahman, M Ashwin, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, K Gowtham, Hardus Viljoen, Harpreet Brar, Jagadeesha Suchith.
Funds available with franchises: Here's a look at the purses available with all the eight franchises.
Kings XI Punjab (KXIP): Rs 42.70 crore
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Rs 35.65 crore
Rajasthan Royals (RR): Rs 28.90 crore
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): Rs 27.90 crore
Delhi Capitals (DC): Rs 27.85 crore
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Rs 17 crore.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK): Rs 14.60 crore
Mumbai Indians (MI): Rs 13.05 crore
Stars to watch out for: Shimron Hetmyer
Let's do a quick round-up of the big stars who will be in focus at the IPL auction 2020 today. Big-hitting 22-year-old West Indian, Shimron Hetmyer who was released by Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of the auction, has already made a case for himself with a match-winning 85-ball century in the first ODI against India in Chennai.
The Guyanese southpaw, with a base price of Rs 50 lakh, was also the highest run-getter in the preceding T20I series -- 120 in three matches at a strike-rate of 151.89. He will be on the radar when the eight franchises bid for the 73 slots up for grabs. Having been bought at a huge price of Rs 4.2 crore last year, Royal Challengers Bangalore had let the batsman go following a lacklustre IPL 2019 where he scored 90 runs from five matches. However, with three right-to-match cards available, RCB could still retain the in-form player for this season. Let's not forget RCB have six overseas slots to fill.