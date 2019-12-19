IPL Auction 2020 Live Updates: KKR get England world cup winning captain Eoin Morgan for Rs 5.25 crore

Pacers in focus:

At least six franchises are in need of improving their pace arsenal and pacers like Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood who are in the auction pool in the highest bracket of Rs 2 crore will be drawing some big bids.

Players who are past their prime such as Dale Steyn, Tim Southee and Mohit Sharma will also be on team's radars. The West Indian duo of Kesrick Williams and Sheldon Cottrell will also be big buys for any teams after an impressive showing in the T20I series against India.

England's Chris Woakes is also in the fray and lets not forget Jaydev Unadkat who was released by the Rajasthan Royals after an underwhelming season and will be looking to make a strong comeback.

Among the domestic pacers in focus will be Ishan Porel of Bengal, Tushar Deshpande of Mumbai and Kartik Tyagi of Uttar Pradesh.