Virender Sehwag lists five flops of IPL 2020, calls Glenn Maxwell ‘Rs 10-crore cheerleader’

As the Indian Premier League 2020 concluded with Mumbai Indians taking the trophy home for the fifth time, former India team captain Virender Sehwag decided to list out five players who could not live up to their names this season.

In a ‘Viru Ki Baithak’ video posted on Facebook, Sehwag spoke about the five IPL players, who, in his opinion, were not “worth it”.

Sehwag began his discussion clarifying that the names he will take will not be in any particular order. The top five “disappointments” of IPL 2020 he named are Royal Challenger Bangalore’s Aaron Finch and Dale Steyn, Kings XI Punjab’s Glenn Maxwell, Kolkata Knight Riders’ Andre Russell, and Chennai Super Kings’ Shane Watson.

He then went on to explain why he picked each of these players, and said: “Aaron Finch, I gave him my name as a nickname, thinking he would be Viru to Thakur Kohli. Instead, it looks like the Bangalore curse affected him badly and the engine of his batting stalled this season.”

Sehwag added: “Andre Russell’s muscles remained lazy this season and slept after giving us hopes in every innings. Because of that Kolkata did not make it to the playoffs this season.”

Commenting on Shane Watson he said: “The Chennai fans and we had high hopes from this Diesel Engine, but in this season, even after many kickstarts, it didn’t start properly and as the season ended, the vehicle cannot be pulled any longer and retired it.”

As for Glenn Maxwell, Sehwag said: “This 10-crore cheerleader proved very costly for Punjab. His IPL routine for the last few years has been of shirking from work, but this season he broke that record as well. This is what you call a highly paid vacation.”

Dale Steyn, he said, turned from ‘Steyn Gun’ to “homemade pipe gun”. Sehwag added: “I could not believe my eyes seeing him getting hit, but one thing became clear that we are unlikely to find a buyer for him now in the IPL market.”