Virat Kohli's wax statue unveiled at Delhi’s Madame Tussauds

Indian national cricket team captain Virat Kohli’s wax statue was unveiled at Delhi’s Madame Tussauds museum on June 6.

After legendary cricketers and sportsmen Kapil Dev and Sachin Tendulkar, Kohli is the latest addition at Madame Tussauds in Delhi.

In a statement, Kohli said, “I sincerely appreciate the efforts and incredible work undergone in making my figure. Thanks to Madame Tussauds for choosing me for this lifetime experience. I am grateful to my fans for their love and support. This experience is going to be stored in the fond memories of my life, now waiting to see the fan reactions”.

The current skipper’s figure was designed from more than 200 measurements and photographs.

Kohli went on to become a national sensation after winning the Under-19 World Cup. Kohli’s batting performances have won him several distinctions and awards, which include titles such as the Arjuna Award, ICC World Cricketer of the Year and three BCCI International Cricketer of the Year awards.

“Virat is today's cricket star and has a huge fan following across the globe. The growing love for him amongst his fans made him obvious choice for Madame Tussauds, Delhi. We are certain that this figure will add new charm to the sports zone.” said Anshul Jain, General Manager and Director, Merlin Entertainments India Pvt. Ltd, the firm responsible for operating Madame Tussauds.