you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : May 30, 2018 05:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Virat Kohli working hard to regain fitness for England tour

Virat Kohli shared a video on Twitter as he talked about the hard work he is putting in to regain full fitness

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

He is the most important member of the Indian cricket team right now and no one comes even close to replacing him. But a neck injury has Virat Kohli in a spot of bother as the tours of England and Ireland beckon. Due to the injury, the Indian captain won’t be able to play County cricket for Surrey as part of preparation for the tough England series.

The BCCI has not yet come up with a transparent response about the severity of Kohli’s injury but the modern day run machine took to Twitter to ease nerves of his fans.

In a video posted by Kohli on his official Twitter handle, he said, “Hey guys, lot of hard work going on and the rehab is on. Just doing what I can do best and whatever I’m allowed to do at the moment.” He also inspired his followers by talking about the importance of hard work, “A shout out to all you guys. Keep working hard and keep at it. Hard work is the only way, hard work always pays off. Have a great day, cheers.”

There is no clear update about the seriousness of the injury and what exactly he is suffering from. There is also no information about how much time he will take to recover. Earlier, there were reports of him having a slipped disc but the Indian board refuted the claims in a press release.

The release said, "Team India Captain Mr Virat Kohli suffered a neck injury while fielding during Match 51 of the VIVO IPL between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad on 17th May 2018 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Mr Kohli, who was scheduled to play for Surrey CCC in the month of June, has been ruled out from participating.”

"This decision was taken following assessments by the BCCI Medical team, subsequent scans, and a specialist visit. The Team India captain will now undergo a period of rehabilitation under the supervision of the BCCI Medical team.”

"He will begin training and subsequently undergo a fitness test at the NCA in Bengaluru from June 15. The BCCI Medical Team is confident that Mr Kohli will regain full fitness ahead of India's upcoming tours to Ireland and England."

But Indian cricket fans deserve to know about the captain’s injury and the BCCI should be a little more transparent. Kohli will undergo a fitness test on June 15 and everyone would be hoping he clears it, and is fighting fit to take on England.
First Published on May 30, 2018 05:39 pm

tags #BCCI #cricket #England tour #India Vs England #Virat Kohli

