Virat Kohli turns 31: Making of a superstar

Kohli also began to excel in the T20 format, finishing as the highest-scorer and Player of the Tournament in the 2014 World T20. However, that year was also saw his worst outing in an overseas tour as he finished with just 54 runs in four ODIs and a highest score of 39 in the five-match Test series in England. This prompted Kohli to bring in major changes in his batting style. He went on to hammer four centuries in Australia from three Test matches later that year. (Image: Reuters)