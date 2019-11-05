Virat Kohli turns 31: Making of a superstar

A look at the phenomenal rise of the batting maestro. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Virat Kohli’s first brush with professional cricket came at the age of 9 when his late father took his two sons to the West Delhi Cricket Academy. Rajkumar Sharma groomed the young Kohli and there was no looking back for him. (Image: Reuters) 2/10 Kohli’s first setback came in his third Ranji Trophy game when the young cricketer lost his father to a heart attack. The then 18-year-old Kohli still came out to bat the next day and went on to score 90 runs, helping his Delhi side avoid a follow-on. (Image: Reuters) 3/10 Kohli made his way into India's under-19 squad and was the skipper of the triumphant side that won the U-19 World Cup in Malaysia in 2008. On the back of those performances, Kohli was selected in the India A squad and scored a century in his first game, which prompted chief selector Dilip Vengsarkar to push for his inclusion in the senior side. (Image: Reuters) 4/10 Kohli’s senior career did not see a rollicking start as he managed to score just 12 runs in his first game during India's tour of Sri Lanka. Following that series, he was left out of the squad for a year before returning in 2009. He eventually found his footing in the senior squad after scoring an unbeaten match-winning 79 against West Indies. Kohli also scored his maiden ODI century in that year against Sri Lanka in a home series. (Image: Reuters) 5/10 The year 2010 provided a glimpse into what was to come from the explosive batsman as Kohli finished as India's highest run-scorer in ODIs for the calendar year with 995 runs from 24 matches. He was subsequently named in the World Cup winning 2011 squad, where he scored 282 runs from 9 matches, including an unbeaten century against Bangladesh. (Image: Reuters) 6/10 Kohli earned a call-up to the Test team in 2011 but took some time to settle down. It was only in his eighth Test outing that Kohli proved his doubters wrong with a century in Australia against a formidable bowling attack. (Image: Reuters) 7/10 Kohli continued to dominate bowlers in the next three years, scoring a career-best 183 in the 2012 Asia Cup final against Pakistan, leading India to a victory. He also smashed a 52-ball century against Australia in 2013, setting a new record for the fastest ODI century by an Indian. (Image: Reuters) 8/10 Kohli also began to excel in the T20 format, finishing as the highest-scorer and Player of the Tournament in the 2014 World T20. However, that year was also saw his worst outing in an overseas tour as he finished with just 54 runs in four ODIs and a highest score of 39 in the five-match Test series in England. This prompted Kohli to bring in major changes in his batting style. He went on to hammer four centuries in Australia from three Test matches later that year. (Image: Reuters) 9/10 Kohli stepped up to Test captaincy when MS Dhoni announced his shock retirement during the series against Australia. Kohli led the Indian team for the first time on January 6, 2015, in Sydney. Within two years, Kohli led India to the top spot in Tests in 2017. He also began leading the team in the other two formats later that year. (Image: Reuters) 10/10 Kohli’s biggest achievement as skipper came in January 2019 when he led the team to their first-ever Test series victory in Australia. In the same year, the batting maestro picked up an unprecedented haul of all three individual accolades at the ICC’s annual awards as he was named Test Player of the Year, ODI Player of the Year and Cricketer of the Year for 2018. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Nov 5, 2019 05:07 pm